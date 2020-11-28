LGBTIQ community dances with joy at historic Brisbane Pride Fair Day

Large crowds have gathered to celebrate at Brisbane Pride Festival’s Fair Day event, in an incredible first for Australia and one of just a few events of its kind in the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Festival organisers expected around 4,000 patrons to gather to celebrate in New Farm Park on Saturday (November 28), under their COVID Safe Event plan approved by Queensland Health.

Advertisements

Brisbane Pride is Queensland’s largest LGBTIQ+ festival. They said Saturday’s Fair Day is Queensland’s first large-scale festival to go ahead since March.

It’s also one of only a few in-person Pride Festivals globally to proceed since the pandemic began.

In the park, numerous punters took up Brisbane Pride’s official approval to allow dancing again, as musicians and drag performers took to the stage.

Numerous community groups, businesses and vendors also set up their stalls in the park.

Bec Johnson, President of Brisbane Pride, told QNews.com.au she is thrilled the event could go ahead after a difficult year.

“I’m extremely proud to host the first large-scale event for LGBTIQ+ people and allies in Australia since COVID-19 impacted our communities,” Johnson said ahead of Fair Day.

“[The easing of restrictions] is an amazing testimony to the strength and collective good work of all Queenslanders.

“There are many other states and territories all over the world who are unable to physically connect.

“I extend my warm wishes to them and hope they can follow in our footsteps as soon as safely possible.

“As president of Brisbane Pride, on behalf of the committee, stakeholders and volunteers, may I wish every single member of our glorious communities a Happy and Safe Pride.”

Brisbane’s usual Pride March was reimagined this year

Instead of the usual Pride March along Brunswick Street, socially-distanced groups of rainbow-clad revellers walked along the Brisbane River from Newstead House to New Farm Park in the Pride Stride (pictured, top).

Advertisements

Queensland’s Dykes on Bikes also roared through the suburbs for a pre-Fair Day Brisbane Pride Ride.

Brisbane’s Pride Month is usually in September each year. However this year organisers postponed it to November instead.

On November 17, the Queensland government eased a raft of COVID-19 restrictions, among them allowing larger crowds at outdoor events.

Events leading up to Fair Day this month have included film screenings, queer theatre, an awards ceremony, as well as online panels on history, health and NAIDOC Week.

The Story Bridge and Victoria Bridge are also lighting up in rainbow colours on Saturday evening.

This year also marks the milestone of the 30th anniversary of Brisbane Pride’s establishment in 1990.

More photos from Brisbane Pride Fair Day 2020 are coming soon!

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.