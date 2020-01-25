LGBTIQ Australians recognised in 2020 Honours List

LGBTIQ activist Georgie Stone received a medal of the Order of Australia, along with her mother in this year’s 2020 Honours List. The mother-daughter team received their award for their work for transgender youth and their parents.

Other honorees included Janine Middleton, Sarah Midgley, and Carlotta.

Georgie Stone and Rebekah Robertson

Georgie Stone became the youngest recipient of an honour in the 2020 Honours List.

The oldest recipient, 97-year-old former prisoner of war and veteran’s advocate Colin Hamley, who received an OAM, praised Georgie and wished her good luck.

He told Guardian Australia, “That’s remarkable, at that age.”

Georgie Stone told Guardian Australia she was pleased to see her mother, actor and author Rebekah Robertson, also honoured.

“I’m so proud of her. I’m really glad she has been acknowledged as well because I would not be able to be here and do what I am doing without her support.

“We’re definitely a team but I am glad that she has been acknowledged for the work she has done herself. She started the first-ever parents-led support group for parents of trans people in Australia.”

Janine Middleton

The 2020 Honours List also saw Janine Middleton awarded a Member of the Order of Australia. She received her award for services to the LGBTIQ communities and for her work as co-chair of Australian Marriage Equality.

She told the Daily Telegraph she still resented the plebiscite the government undertook before introducing marriage equality.

“It’s a shame the government put us through it.

“For the government to make one group of Australians vote on another group of their fellow Australians was just really shocking.”

Carol (Carlotta) Spencer

Carlotta received her award for significant service to the performing arts, and to the LGBTIQ community. QNews spoke to Carlotta last week in advance of the announcement of the 2020 Honours List.

Sarah Midgley

Sarah Midgley is a quantum physicist and received her award for her work as a board member of Australian Marriage Equality.

