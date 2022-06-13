LGBTIQ advocate Shirleene Robinson gets Queens Birthday honour

Dr Shirleene Robinson has received a Queens Birthday honour for years of service and advocacy for Australia’s LGBTIQ+ community.

The historian, author and longtime LGBTIQ advocate (pictured above right) was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for “significant service to the LGBTIQ community, to marriage equality, and to history”.

Dr Robinson was a key public leader and spokesperson in the Australian Marriage Equality group. She heard the successful “yes” vote read out in Brisbane alongside her partner Sarah on November 15, 2017 (both pictured).

She later documented Australia’s years long road to the historic reform in the book Yes Yes Yes: Australia’s Journey to Marriage Equality.

The historian, who has a PhD from University of Queensland and has worked as an Associate Professor at universities in two states, has written and edited eleven books. Her others explore Australia’s LGBTIQ rights movement, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and the history of LGBTIQ+ servicemen and women in Australia’s military.

Last year, Dr Robinson co-wrote In the Eye of the Storm: Volunteers and Australia’s Response to the HIV/AIDS Crisis. The book explored the “crucial role of the Australian men and women who volunteered at at time of disaster”.

Shirleene Robinson humbled by Order of Australia honour

On Monday, Shirleene Robinson said she was “very humbled to be recognised” on the Queens Birthday Honours list as a Member of the Order of Australia.

“Honours never belong to one person but recognise all who give so much and guide us on our way,” she tweeted.

“It’s been a great privilege to have volunteered alongside some of the best people I’ve ever known. Thanks everyone for your support.”

Very humbled to be recognised on the #QueensBirthdayHonours Birthday Honours list as a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the #LGBTIQ community, to marriage equality, and to history. pic.twitter.com/dwzwcXcCek — Shirleene Robinson (@shirleene) June 13, 2022

Honours never belong to one person but recognise all who give so much and guide us on our way. It’s been a great privilege to have volunteered alongside some of the best people I’ve ever known. Thanks everyone for your support❤️ — Shirleene Robinson (@shirleene) June 13, 2022

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich worked alongside Shirleene Robinson on the marriage equality campaign. Greenwich also took to Twitter to congratulate her on the honour.

“It was a privilege to work with and learn from Shirleene during the marriage equality campaign and to write Yes Yes Yes: Australia’s Journey to Marriage Equality with her (one of her 11 books!),” he tweeted.

Congratulations to @shirleene on her inclusion in the Queens’s Birthday Honours list. It was a privilege to work with & learn from Shirleene during the #MarriageEquality campaign and to write “Yes Yes Yes: Australia’s Journey to Marriage Equality” with her (one of her 11 books!). pic.twitter.com/wjVlKgIQ9j — Alex Greenwich MP (@AlexGreenwich) June 12, 2022

Queens Birthday honours recognise ‘very best of Australia’

Meanwhile, tennis superstar Ash Barty and cricket icon Shane Warne were also among the almost 1000 Australians on the Queens Birthday honours list.

Ninety-two people who played key roles in guiding Australia through the COVID-19 pandemic also received honours.

Governor-General David Hurley said this year’s appointees spanned community service, science and research, industry, sport, the arts and more. He said the recipients represent the very best of Australia.

“Recipients share some common traits – including selflessness, excellence and a commitment to service,” he said.

“They’re from different backgrounds. Their stories are each unique, and each has served in different ways.

“This diversity is a strength and each has impacted their community and made it better.

“For that, we thank them and, today, we celebrate them.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.