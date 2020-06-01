LGBTI Legal Service gets funding to continue free community support

Queensland’s free LGBTI Legal Service will continue operating for the next five years after it received new state government funding.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath (pictured, second from left) announced the state government has allocated $1.3 million to the free legal centre until 2025.

Since 2010, the LGBTI Legal Service has provided free and confidential advice to LGBTIQ Queenslanders on a range of legal issues.

President Matilda Alexander said the government funding will help the non-profit organisation continue its community work.

Due to COVID-19, Alexander said more community members than ever had reached out for help, including for domestic violence and safety at home, credit and debt, unemployment, access to social security payments, and discrimination matters.

“The funding will go part way to meeting the needs of our clients, and we will always endeavour to do more for the community,” she said.

“It’s encouraging that the service has been supported by the government to continue with our work.

“I have seen time and again when someone doesn’t receive legal help in a prompt, professional, and holistic manner, associated social and legal issues often worsen.

“This includes complications with family law matters such as property settlement and arrangements for children, the involvement of child protection agencies, increase in consumer and social security debt, increased risk of homelessness and housing instability, discrimination, workplace issues, and job loss.”

The LGBTI Legal Service gives free advice in-person at their Fortitude Valley office, via telephone or via videoconference for those outside of Brisbane. Call (07) 3124 7160‬ to book an appointment.

