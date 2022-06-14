LGB Alliance funding labelled “very worrying” by UK advocates

LGBTQIA+ advocates in the UK have criticized a decision to provide funding to the trans-exclusionary group, LGB Alliance.

Last week, LGB Alliance announced it had been successful in receiving a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The National Lottery Community Fund gives grants to UK organisations to help improve their communities.

LGB Alliance said the grant would help “plan and scope” a helpline for lesbian, gay and bisexual youth.

LGB Alliance said the proposed helpline would operate online and by phone and would be available to young people aged 13- 25.

“We will use this grant to make an accurate assessment of need and to plan a robust and appropriate response, designed to support as wide a range of young LGB people, and their loved ones, as possible.”

LGB Alliance originated in the United Kingdom in 2019 and has since spread to other countries including Australia.

LGB Alliance describes its mission as “asserting the right of lesbians, bisexuals and gay men to define themselves as same-sex attracted”, but has faced criticism for being trans-exclusionary.

The group actively campaigns against “the damaging theory of gender identity” and is against gender-affirming therapy for trans youth.

As such, the group has received backlash for their proposed youth helpline.

‘A shocking decision’

Not-for-profit organisation LGBT+ Glitterati tweeted that it was a “very worrying” development.

“An organisation that compared the LGBTQ+ community to bestiality.

“[That} claims that “there is no LGBT+ community”, has been given funding to set up a phone line to talk to vulnerable young people.

“A shocking decision.”

The group has encouraged people to contact the National Lottery Community Fund to query the decision.

“[to ask why] an organisation with a track record as contentious and controversial as the LGB Alliance, which exists specifically to exclude trans and non-binary people, and campaigned against banning conversion therapy, has been awarded funding”.

LGBT+ Gliteratti has also launched a petition urging the UK media to stop providing an “uncritical platform” to LGB Alliance.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.