LGB Alliance founder Allison Bailey loses legal fight against UK charity

LGB Alliance founder Allison Bailey has lost her lawsuit against LGBTQIA+ rights organisation Stonewall, but has won an employment tribunal case.

Bailey is a barrister at Garden Court Chambers and co-founder of the anti-trans lobby group LGB Alliance.

Bailey identifies as a “gender critical feminist” and lesbian.

She claimed that Garden Court “took action” against her by launching an investigation into her anti-trans social media posts and involvement with LGB Alliance.

She claimed that her workplace was guilty of victimisation and discrimination on the basis of her sex and sexual orientation.

Bailey alleged that Stonewall caused the alleged discrimination because Garden Court Chambers was a part of Stonewall’s Diversity Champions scheme.

Bailey used a crowdfunding platform to raise $959,247 AUD to fight her legal battle.

The Employment Tribunal ruled that Allison Bailey was protected by the Equality Act.

The tribunal also awarded $38,000 in damages.

Despite losing the lawsuit against Stonewall, Bailey tweeted that she had succeeded in “exposing” the charity.

“I have lost my case against Stonewall, but I have succeeded in exposing Stonewall’s conduct & the enormous & to my mind malign influence it wields in the workplace & in society more generally,” she wrote.

Stonewall speaks out

Stonewall released a statement after the tribunal’s ruling.

“We are pleased that the Employment Tribunal has ruled in a decision published today that Stonewall has NOT been found to have instructed, caused or induced Garden Court Chambers to discriminate against Allison Bailey,” a spokesperson said.

“Our Diversity Champions programme supports employers to make their workplaces inclusive and supportive of LGBTQ+ employees.”

The spokesperson said that Stonewall was proud of its work with LGBTQIA+ people in the UK.

“We are proud to work every day for the freedom, equity, and potential of every LGBTQ+ person,” they said.

“Whether that’s fighting for LGBTQ+ Afghans to be resettled in the UK, campaigning so that lesbian and bi women can access IVF without paying $43,000 out of their own pockets, or securing a ban on conversion practices that protect all LGBTQ+ people from lifelong harm.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.