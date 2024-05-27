LG7: Lady Gaga confirms new album during concert film

Lady Gaga has confirmed her new album is finally on the way with a teaser at the end of her new Chromatica Ball concert film.

The film, recorded at one of her 2022 US concerts, arrived on streaming in Australia on Stan over the weekend.

At the end of the film, as Lady Gaga takes her final bow and leaves the stage, a snippet of a new song plays and “LG7. Gaga returns,” flashes on screen.

The seventh album is Gaga’s first since 2020’s Chromatica.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the concert film’s premiere, Lady Gaga confirmed she’s been “in the studio every single day.”

“I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before,” she said.

“I love to break genre and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.”

LG7 IS NEAR! Lady Gaga teases new music at the end of GAGA CHROMATICA BALL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5ZQpSPvVTR — Gaga Notify (@gaganotify) May 25, 2024

Lady Gaga did Chromatica Ball shows with Covid

Lady Gaga released her Chromatica album in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. But the accompanying Chromatica Ball Tour was delayed multiple times until 2022.

We missed out on seeing Gaga do Chromatica live because she didn’t tour Australia.

52,000 people. Sold out. 30 cameras pointed at you and one take 🖤 #monster #ChromaticaBallLA

I LOVE YOU🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NbAQxMItj8 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 11, 2022

“This tour went on during a time that people didn’t think that you could tour [amid the pandemic] and stadiums were packed all over the world and they were sold out, all dressed up and dancing and singing,” Lady Gaga said at the premiere.

She also revealed that during the Chromatica Ball tour she perfromed five shows with Covid.

“I shared it with everyone on my team,” she recalled.

“I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down.

“The way that I saw it also is the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show.”

Lady Gaga dedicates concert film to fans

Earlier this month Gaga explained the Chromatica Ball concert film “chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music.”

“Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other – you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget. Stadium after stadium. Sold out crowds. The deafening singalongs.

“I love you monsters more than I can say. See yourself in every vocal, every fabric choice, the choreography, every image.

“No matter where life or my career has taken me, my time with you always is a path back to a very powerful part of myself. In a stadium filled with YOU it came to life. Thank you for that feeling.

“I hope you will feel seen when you watch this film. And know that I edited it carefully to honour you.”

Gaga Chromatica Ball is streaming in Australia on Stan.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.