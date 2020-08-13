Let Queensland police know your correct name and pronouns

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) recently launched an online Change of Personal Details Notification Form. The form allows members of the public to ensure the use of their correct name and pronouns in interactions with the police.

Trans, gender diverse and also non-binary members of the community can update their name and gender information within the QPS database.

Queensland Police ask people filling out the form to supply a certified copy of one of four identity documents in order to take advantage of the service.

A birth certificate showing affirmed sex as issued by an Australian Births, Deaths and Marriages Registry

A Recognised Details Certificate from an Australian Births, Deaths and Marriages Registry showing affirmed sex

Change of name certificate

Passport

Senior Constable Ben Bjarnesen is the regional coordinator of the QPS LGBTI Liaison Officer Program. He said the form will allow people to update their legal name, sex and also how they identify. Police will then use those details in any interactions. Those interactions could include crime reports, RBT’s, traffic crashes, victim statements, court documents and also domestic violence documents.

Brisbane Region LGBTI Community Consultative Group

Senior Constable Bjarnesen said the LGBTI Community Consultative Group will continue to work with community groups to address other concerns. At this time, the Consultative Group liaises with ATSAQ, QC and Many Genders One Voice among other community organisations.

“There are many people within the QPS including myself advocating for the LGBTIQ+ communities. Through initiatives such as the consultative group, we aim to build positive relationships which enhance our service within those communities.

“We are therefore always receptive to suggestions about how we can improve our service delivery.”

“Currently, QPS provides an online learning product available for officers, including scenarios for interactions with transgender clients. We filmed the resource in conjunction with Kristine Johnson from ATSAQ.

“Feel free to send suggestions and comments to me at the QPS LGBTI Program.”

You can update your correct name and pronouns at the QPS Change of Personal Details Notification Form.

