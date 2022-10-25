Leslie Jordan bought his first home just weeks before his death

Leslie Jordan shared his excitement at buying his first home just a few months before his death, in a video that has left the late gay icon’s fans in tears.

The actor, known for his roles in Will and Grace and American Horror Story, tragically died in a car crash on October 24 after a suspected medical emergency, police said.

The actor died at the scene, and Jordan’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief for the actor, who became a late-in-life Instagram star during the pandemic.

And one video Jordan made only 10 weeks ago celebrating purchasing his first home at age 67 has been watched millions of times.

In the Instagram video, Jordan giving us a joyous tour of his new condo in New York.

“It’s never too late to be happy, y’all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of… property,” Jordan wrote.

In the video, Jordan says, “67 years old and I have my first condo.”

He then bursts out into The Jeffersons theme song, singing, “Moving on up to the East Side, to a deluxe apartment in the sky. Moving on up to the East Side, I finally got a piece of the pie!”

In a later video, Jordan filmed himself practicing a tap-dance number, telling viewers he’d “[h]ate to be the people living below me in my new condo building.”

Leslie Jordan’s video has circulated on social media, leaving fans emotional.

“Wow, this is heartbreaking. Life is so damn fragile. Count your blessings and tell you loved ones they matter because life is short,” one person wrote.

“I’m glad Leslie was able to accomplish this, have this happiness, even though I hate that he didn’t the chance to truly enjoy it.”

But another added, “He spent his last morning looking out that window thinking about how happy he was to be there. Death is devastating, but his last morning was good.”

“You got that deluxe apartment in the eternal sky today. Rest well, Leslie. Thank you for your light,” someone else wrote.

Tributes poured in for Leslie Jordan after his death, including heartfelt tributes from his Will & Grace co-stars and his one-time collaborator Dolly Parton.

