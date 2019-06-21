Lesbians Inc community grant applications open

Lesbians Inc offers community groups the opportunity to receive funding for lesbian-friendly activities in their latest round of grants. As a result of fundraising and investments, the organisation can offer grants of up to $1,000 each for projects that benefit the lesbian community.

Originally intended to fund a safe lesbian space in Sydney, the group now set their sights further afield..

Therefore, lesbian and lesbian-friendly non-profit groups and individuals from anywhere in Australia may now apply.

Eligibility

Eligible projects must meet an identified need of the community.

Firstly, they must target discrimination against lesbians or aim to improve lesbian rights or status.

Also, they must aim to improve access to programs, services and opportunities. Alternatively, they might aim to increase vocational training or employment opportunities for lesbians.

Projects can be to benefit the general lesbian community, or groups within the community, such as racial or cultural groups.

Lesbians Inc particularly encourages applications from lesbians who are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, from non-English speaking backgrounds, non-metropolitan communities or lesbians with disabilities.

Successful Projects in Prior Rounds

Literary and arts activities.

Social events.

Classes and workshops.

Support groups and advisory services.

Sport and recreation functions.

Production of information and support resources.

Lesbians Inc assess applications based on how well the project meets the program objectives, the potential for positive outcomes and benefits to lesbians, the likelihood of successful implementation, and effective use of funds.

Submissions are open now until September 1, with successful recipients announced by November 1.

Full details of criteria for applications are available on the website.

Lesbians Inc

Lesbians Inc began as the Lesbian Space Collective in Sydney in 1986.

Since 2000, the not-for-profit organisation has distributed more than $170,000 in grants to individuals and groups for work that benefits the lesbian community.

“Lesbians Incorporated represents continuous collective action by lesbians in Australia over many decades,” says the group on its website.

“Our struggle is for recognition, equality and space.”

Lesbians Inc’s grant program is committed to addressing discrimination, improving queer women’s access to services, increasing their opportunities, and raising the profile of lesbians in the wider community.

Previous recipients have included community support group Muslims Against Homophobia, music and arts festival GRRL FEST, and Melbourne lesbian tennis club Acegirls.

