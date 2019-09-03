Lesbians and people with HIV wanted for ‘You Can’t Ask That’

The ABC’s eye-opening series You Can’t Ask That is returning next year and producers want lesbian women and people living with HIV to take part.

The fascinating show allows people from marginalised or misunderstood groups and communities to answer questions – some ignorant, some well-meaning, some both – that have been submitted anonymously by the public.

“The series confronts prejudice and discrimination by offering searing insights into the lives of diverse Australians who live with judgement and scrutiny,” ABC explains.

“The series adds new voices, surprising insights and fresh perspectives to subjects often dismissed.”

For the show’s fifth series next year, producers have put a call out for: lesbians, people living with HIV, “cheaters” (infidelity), people on the autism spectrum, nudists, “housos” (people who live in public housing), adoptees, people living with anxiety, identical twins, families of missing persons, accidental killers and kids aged 11 and 12.

To apply to be on the show or to submit your anonymous questions for the different groups, visit the ABC website here.

‘You Can’t Ask That’ has featured intersex people and drag queens

Previous LGBTIQ-centric episodes of You Can’t Ask That have included local drag queens and also intersex Australians.

Queenslander Alex David appeared on the intersex episode. Earlier this year, Alex explained how it worked.

They said filming the episode took about an hour and a half at the ABC’s studios in South Bank.

“They were very open questions, they were designed to start a conversation,” Alex said.

“During filming, it’s more like a conversation with the producer Kirk Docker, who makes the show.

“Even though on TV it looks like you’re answering the question directly, you’re actually having a conversation.”

Alex said they appeared on You Can’t Ask That to explain who intersex people are and the issues they face.

“That’s the main reason for doing one of these programs,” they said.

“To get the microphone and say, ‘This is actually happening, we need to do something about it.’”

Every episode of You Can’t Ask That is still available to watch on ABC iView.

