Lesbian vampire drama First Kill cancelled after one season

Sapphic young adult tv series First Kill has been cancelled after one season, prompting debate online about the perceived value of wlw content.

The series followed Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Calliope “Cal” Burns (Imani Lewis), in an “enemies to lovers” storyline as a vampire and the vampire-hunter who fall in love.

Although critical reception was mixed, First Kill quickly garnered a devoted legion of fans and shot to the top 10 of Netflix’ viewership charts.

First Kill was particularly well-received for its positive portrayal of an interracial lesbian relationship.

According to Deadline, it “easily cleared 100 [million] hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.”

to all the people who don’t understand why #firstkill was such a huge deal for lesbians everywhere, I want you to think about the last time you saw an interracial lesbian couple as the two main characters in a show, with fully fleshed out characters and families who supported 1/4 — Ender (absolutely fuck you netflix) (@EnderTamer3) August 4, 2022

I woke up the morning wishing this was a nightmare my eyes are burning still from crying so much last night. #savefirstkill I have some much love for this show. It changed my life. I love Sarah Catherine & Imani and all the cast and crew. They deserved better. #firstkill — Kelli Olson (@23KellBell23) August 3, 2022

While Netflix’s queer coming-of-age show Heartstopper has been renewed for two more seasons, fans have pointed out that First Kill actually had nearly double the viewership.

GLAAD vide president of Communications and Talent Anthony Allen Ramos said First Kill joined a growing list of lesbian-centered series to be cancelled.

“While it is increasingly difficult to track what can lead to a streaming series’ cancellation, it is a loss to see any story end that represents LGBTQ people in an interesting, complex and fair manner,” Ramos said.

“Netflix should listen to this outcry over the cancelation of First Kill and further recognize that there is a strong consumer appetite for content that centers around interesting and complex stories about queer women.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to campaign for a second season, with the hashtag #cancelnetflix trending.

A petition to renew the show for a second season has already garnered over 4000 signatures.

