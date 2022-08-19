Lesbian tit-for-tat over cleavage comment in film review

A fiery tit-for-tat online feud broke out last week between lesbian actress Amandla Stenberg and lesbian film critic Lena Wilson over Wilson’s review of Stenberg’s movie Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The movie stars Pete Davidson. Obviously not a comedy.

Though some describe it as a ‘satirical black comedy horror’. And apparently not a slasher but a whodunnit.

Anyway, before we start taking the pic seriously, back to the drama.

In a review of Bodies Bodies Bodies for The New York Times, Lena Wilson praised the acting but otherwise didn’t like the movie.

“The only thing that really sets Bodies Bodies Bodies apart is its place in the A24 hype machine, where it doubles as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single.”

Mmmm. Nothing wrong with Charli XCX or cleavage. Entire Hollywood careers were built on cleavage.

But the review apparently pissed off Amandla Stenberg who sent Lena Wilson a rather blunt Instagram DM.

“Maybe if you had gotten ur eyes off my tits, you could’ve watched the movie.”

Tit-for-tat

And so started the tit-for-tat.

First, Lena Wilson published Amandla Stenberg’s DM on her TikTok and described it as homophobic.

“I am devastated to have received this message in the first place. I was genuinely a huge fan of hers. But I’m posting it because I don’t want this person who has more social power than me to think that it’s f_cking okay to do something like this.”

Then, Amandla Stenberg claimed on her Instagram that she was joking.

“I’m receiving a lot of commentary on the internet for being a very naughty girl and for sending a DM that I thought was hilarious.

“I thought because Lena is gay — I am also gay — I thought that as gay people we would both find this comment funny.”

I’ve lost track of what happened next but they’re both talented women. Let’s hope they both quickly move on.

Oh, and let’s all agree movie makers should pause before using the word ‘comedy’ to describe anything with any male SNL alumni from the past decade in it.

