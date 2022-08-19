Lesbian student flees Florida school’s LGBTQIA+ ban

A mother of a lesbian student at Florida’s Grace Christian School has withdrawn her daughter from the school. The mother said her daughter no longer felt safe after learning of the school’s blatant LGBTQIA+ ban.

News of the school policy comes after the introduction of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

Similar to contentious contract at Brisbane’s Citipointe Christian College.

According to Grace Christian School, the Bible says, “Blessed are the children.”

*Conditions apply.

In an email sent to parents in June, school administrator Barry McKeen said the school would ask students ‘participating’ in queer lifestyles to leave immediately.

“We believe that any form of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, transgender identity/lifestyle, self-identification, bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery and pornography are sinful in the sight of God and the church.

“Students who are found participating in these lifestyles will be asked to leave the school immediately.”

McKeen also said the school would insist on referring to students by their birth name and gender.

God created mankind in His image

“We believe that God created mankind in His image: male (man) and female (woman), sexually different but with equal dignity.

“Therefore, one’s biological sex must be affirmed and no attempts should be made to physically change, alter, or disagree with one’s biological gender — including, but not limited to, elective sex reassignment, transvestite, transgender, or non-binary gender fluid acts of conduct. Students in school will be referred to by the gender on their birth certificate and be referenced in name in the same fashion.”

The email demanded parents agree to the policies before their students could start the new school year.

One mother said she never knew of the policy before receiving the email. It prompted her to remove her daughter, who identifies as a lesbian, from Grace Christian School. The girl now feels safer at a new school.

“She was scared she was going to open her mouth and expose herself, right, but she’s not scared anymore.”

No LGBTQIA+ ban

The mother said her daughter’s new school was also a Christian school. BUT with a very different ethos and no LGBTQIA+ ban. She asked the owner of the school about that before enrolling her daughter.

“I’m gonna tell you up front my daughter is gay and will that be a problem?”

“No,” replied the school owner, “God loves everybody.”

The mother said her daughter has thrived at the new school.

For God so loved the world…..

Blah, blah, blah…..

