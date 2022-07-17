Lesbian soccer icon Sam Kerr just made history again

Lesbian soccer icon and Australia’s all-time top scorer Sam Kerr is the first female footballer to grace the cover of the global edition of FIFA’s video game, the biggest sports game in the world.

The Australia striker appears alongside French superstar Kylian Mbappe on the cover of the upcoming FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

The EA Sports FIFA Twitter account shared the artwork on Monday, tweeting, “Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership.”

The football simulator game is released every year and typically sells millions of copies of each edition.

On the cover, Kerr is wearing her Chelsea colours, the UK club she also plays for. Mbappé is in his kit for Paris St Germain.

Other female soccer stars have appeared on local editions of the game, including Kerr’s Matildas teammate Steph Catley in 2016.

But no woman has previously been on a global edition, which has featured players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sam Kerr has received numerous awards, including Women’s Footballer of the Year as the best player in the FA Women’s Super League in England for Chelsea.

In Australia, the Matildas superstar is Australia’s all-time top goal scorer, male or female.

With Chelsea, she’s also picked up the prestigious Golden Boot for scoring the most goals.

This year, Sam Kerr received the Medal of the Order of Australia for services to football.

Kerr is in a relationship with US soccer player Kristie Mewis, and the couple went public last August.

Last year the two women were seen embracing on the field at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after Australia’s loss to the US in the bronze medal match, and later confirmed the rumours on Instagram.

