Lesbian period drama Gentleman Jack cancelled after two seasons

The much-loved lesbian period drama Gentleman Jack has been cancelled after two seasons.

Starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, Gentleman Jack is based on the real-life diaries of Anne Lister.

The series follows Anne Lister- a Yorkshire landowner and industrialist- referred to as the “first modern lesbian” due to her diaries, written in secret code, that documented her relationships with women.

A co-production of HBO and the BBC, the series focuses on the marriage of Lister (Jones) and Anne Walker (Rundle).

In a statement released on Friday, HBO said it would not be moving forward with season three.

“When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers,” a HBO spokesperson said.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life.

“We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

The enduring impact of Gentleman Jack

A recent BBC documentary, Gentleman Jack Changed My Life, explored the television show’s impact on queer women.

The documentary followed six women who attributed the television show to accepting their sexuality and changing their lives.

“It has been so exciting to hear the positive impact that the story of Anne Lister has had on so many people around the world,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“The life-affirming film celebrates finding the confidence to make changes in our lives, whatever our age.”

Gentleman Jack streams in Australia on BINGE.

