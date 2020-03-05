Pregnant lesbian mum cops abuse at Brisbane supermarket

A pregnant lesbian mum was left in tears after a stranger verbally abused her at a Brisbane supermarket.

Ebony was shopping at the time with girlfriend Lisa at Coles in the Brisbane suburb of Mitchelton, the Springfield News reported.

Advertisements

Lisa explained, “My partner encountered quite possibly the most cold-hearted example of judgment I have had the misfortune of experiencing.

“She was just going about her day when a man she describes as being in his mid-50s – completely unprovoked – told her, ‘I hope your baby dies, it’s better off without you’.”

Lisa was not at her partner’s side at the time, but called the stranger’s comment “quite possibly the most vile and disgusting thing to say to an expectant mother.”

“While she is so strong and exceedingly capable of looking after herself, I hope our community shares my white hot rage at this completely unacceptable behaviour.

The couple said nothing in response to the shopper and left the supermarket. The two women later shared the shocking incident on Facebook, and were met with a flood of support.

Brisbane shopper’s vile comment affected couple for days

Ebony is due to give birth later this month. Lisa told the Springfield News after the incident she’s now hesitant about her partner returning to the supermarket alone.

“Ebony told me straight away what had happened and we were both in shock,” she said.

“Ebony took it very hard and cried. It affected us for a few days.

“It shook Ebony up a lot and caused unnecessary concern for the baby.

“I guess as an expectant mum, she was already filled with concern. So someone saying something like that plays on your worst fears.”

The couple hope sharing the story will encourage others to speak up whenever they encounter “disgusting behaviour”.

Brookside Shopping Centre manager Russell Shaw told the newspaper he wasn’t aware of the couple’s specific incident.

Advertisements

“But I would certainly encourage anyone in that instance to report it immediately to the store, our security or to our police beat at the centre so action can be taken,” he said.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.