Same-sex behaviour has been observed in over 1500 animal species but penguins seem to soak up all the attention of late. The Lesbian Monkey Love Triangle at Animal Tracks sanctuary outside Los Angeles might change that — a top, power-bottom and flipper.



Scientific American recently interviewed Michele Kline, an animal caretaker and volunteer at Animal Tracks.

Top – power-bottom – and flipper

Michele described the lesbian monkey love triangle between three female capuchin monkeys named Bailey, Haley and Maci.

“Bailey is a top. Haley is a power-bottom. Maci is a flip— she’s a flipper; she can do both!”

Stacy Gunderson, executive director of Animal Tracks explained that the three do not have threesomes.

“Bailey has just come into her own. She’s just matured in the last six to eight months, and she’s become a sexual maniac.”

But Bailey pleasures the older monkeys one-on-one. Her incentive? The other monkeys’ social ranking. As with humans, monkeys can take a transactional approach to sex.

However, giving and receiving pleasure is an important element of the lesbian monkey love triangle.

Bailey also sometimes has sex with Marley, a male monkey who lives with Bailey.

A little gay nearly every day helps primates get their way

Scientific American host and primatologist Natalia Reagan summed up the lesson from the lesbian monkey love triangle.

“It’s clear being a little gay nearly every day helps primates get their way—in pleasure and in life.”

