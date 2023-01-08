Lesbian M&Ms: worth it just for the outrage

Was there ever music so sweet as the outraged whinging of RWNJs? Well, expect lots more with the release of the new special edition lesbian M&Ms.

The special edition features three female M&M mascots in green, brown and purple. Purple represents body positivity. But green and brown? There have been rumours about that pair since 2015.

A tweet posted two days after the US Supreme Court legalised marriage equality in 2015 showed Miss Green and Miss Brown sitting at the beach holding hands.

Manufacturers of M&Ms, Mars, describe their first ever all-female packs as spotlighting dynamic female characters ahead of International Women’s Day.

“The M&M’s brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

While Mars made no mention of lesbian M&Ms, the inference is clear.

It’s rare Ms. Brown and I get to spend time together without some colorful characters barging in. – Ms. Green pic.twitter.com/hnoktsAgAW — M&M’S (@mmschocolate) June 28, 2015

We’re celebrating women across the country who are flipping the status quo! Help us shine the spotlight by nominating a woman in your life who is breaking barriers and paving a new path. Head to https://t.co/fgwVEG4joI to learn more! pic.twitter.com/YRxOXvPhXb — M&M’S (@mmschocolate) January 5, 2023

Lesbian M&Ms

Haters are gunna go nuts. Peanuts, that is. The special edition packs come in Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Peanut.

While we all see this for what it is — a marketing gimmick designed to sell sugar-packed, fat-laden confectionary — it shows that giant corporations understand we are heading for a more inclusive world. Everything RWNJs hate: representation, visibility, diversity, inclusiveness.

Ah, the sweet aroma of ‘go woke, go broke’ going up in smoke!

It would appear that threatened boycotts in January 2022, when Mars announced more inclusive M&Ms, did not affect profits.

