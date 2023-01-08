WTF

Lesbian M&Ms: worth it just for the outrage

Destiny Rogers
lesbian m&ms

Was there ever music so sweet as the outraged whinging of RWNJs? Well, expect lots more with the release of the new special edition lesbian M&Ms.

The special edition features three female M&M mascots in green, brown and purple. Purple represents body positivity. But green and brown? There have been rumours about that pair since 2015.

A tweet posted two days after the US Supreme Court legalised marriage equality in 2015 showed Miss Green and Miss Brown sitting at the beach holding hands.

Manufacturers of M&Ms, Mars, describe their first ever all-female packs as spotlighting dynamic female characters ahead of International Women’s Day.

“The M&M’s brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

While Mars made no mention of lesbian M&Ms, the inference is clear.

Lesbian M&Ms

Haters are gunna go nuts. Peanuts, that is. The special edition packs come in Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Peanut.

While we all see this for what it is — a marketing gimmick designed to sell sugar-packed, fat-laden confectionary — it shows that giant corporations understand we are heading for a more inclusive world. Everything RWNJs hate: representation, visibility, diversity, inclusiveness.

Ah, the sweet aroma of ‘go woke, go broke’ going up in smoke!

It would appear that threatened boycotts in January 2022, when Mars announced more inclusive M&Ms, did not affect profits.

