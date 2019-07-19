‘Lesbian Jesus’ Hayley Kiyoko’s latest release

Hayley Kiyoko, the singer-songwriter known to fans as Lesbian Jesus, released her latest single this week.

Hayley directed the video for the single herself.

At the beginning of the video, Hayley complains to classmates about a girl she once loved not acknowledging her.

“It’s like I don’t exist to her anymore.”

They give her a potion to help her forget the infatuation.

She then passes out and we see some mad dance moves during her fevered dreams.

‘I Wish’ follows on from Hayley Kiyoko’s debut album ‘Expectations’.

Hayley is a singer, songwriter and actress.

She began work as a child model and actress, starting work at the age of 5.

Her first job came about when she accompanied a friend to a photoshoot and ended up in a national print ad.

After working as a member of girl group The Stunners, Hayley’s first big movie role was in Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins.

Hayley says she knew she was a lesbian from the age of six and came out to her parents in sixth grade.

The singer then came out publicly in her song ‘Girls Like Girls’ in 2015.

She spoke about the genesis of the song in an interview with Paper Magazine.

“I was venting my frustration about my music not connecting the way I wanted it to. Lily [May Young] looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Tell me something nobody knows about you, something you are afraid to sing about?’

“I immediately thought, well I like girls and that’s what I want to sing about, but even then I struggled to say it out loud.”

