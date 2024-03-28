Lesbian influencers call off wedding after cheating scandal

LGBT News

Popular lesbian influencers Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik have announced their split just weeks before their planned wedding. 

In coordinated Instagram posts on Monday, Anjali and Sufi told fans that they had made the decision to split after Sufi cheated.

“I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding,” Sufi wrote.

“I’ve hurt her tremendously, beyond my own understanding. I’m owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so. I understand the gravity of the situation and can only ask relentlessly for forgiveness, from Anjali and Allah.”

 

In her own post, Anjali also acknowledged the infidelity.

“What we have shared has been so full of love and nothing short of magical — I will choose to remember it this way.”

“Since the beginning, your outpouring of love and support has played such a special part in our journey and we will continue to carry that love with us moving forward.

“This may come as a shock but our journey is now shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi.”

However, she also write that she wishes for “absolutely no negativity to be shown towards Sufi,” and for her followers to “respect this difficult decision.”

 

Who are Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra?

The couple first gained a following back in 2019, after a photoshoot for a South Asian designer went viral.

A tweet that photographer Sarowar shared of the shoot received over 42,000 likes, with people celebrating the photos’ depiction of a queer, South Asian, interfaith love story — Sufi is Muslim and Pakistani, and Anjali is Hindu and Indian.

The couple went viral again in the same year after sharing their one-year anniversary photo shoot.

“When we first started dating I used to let go of Sufi’s hand a few blocks before my office when she walked me to work because I was scared people would find out I was queer,” Anjali wrote.

“Fast forward a year and we spent our anniversary at my cousin’s wedding, where she met 50 members of my extended family who loved her!

“Here’s to many more years of growing in our love, together.”

 

With their follower base extending beyond the states, the couple were among the queer influencers invited to attend World Pride in Sydney last year.

 

The dramatic end to the popular influencer couple has shocked fans who have taken to social media.

