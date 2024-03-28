Lesbian influencers call off wedding after cheating scandal

“What we have shared has been so full of love and nothing short of magical — I will choose to remember it this way.”

“Since the beginning, your outpouring of love and support has played such a special part in our journey and we will continue to carry that love with us moving forward.

“This may come as a shock but our journey is now shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi.”

However, she also write that she wishes for “absolutely no negativity to be shown towards Sufi,” and for her followers to “respect this difficult decision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali (@anjalichakra)

Who are Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra?

The couple first gained a following back in 2019, after a photoshoot for a South Asian designer went viral.

A tweet that photographer Sarowar shared of the shoot received over 42,000 likes, with people celebrating the photos’ depiction of a queer, South Asian, interfaith love story — Sufi is Muslim and Pakistani, and Anjali is Hindu and Indian.

A New York Love Story pic.twitter.com/nve9ToKg9y — Sarowar (@therealsarowar) July 28, 2019

The couple went viral again in the same year after sharing their one-year anniversary photo shoot.

“When we first started dating I used to let go of Sufi’s hand a few blocks before my office when she walked me to work because I was scared people would find out I was queer,” Anjali wrote.

“Fast forward a year and we spent our anniversary at my cousin’s wedding, where she met 50 members of my extended family who loved her!

“Here’s to many more years of growing in our love, together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali (@anjalichakra)

With their follower base extending beyond the states, the couple were among the queer influencers invited to attend World Pride in Sydney last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufi Malik (@sufi.sun)

The dramatic end to the popular influencer couple has shocked fans who have taken to social media.

sufi and anjali breakup is the desi queer community’s try guys scandal except with geopolitical ramifications — redacted daily updates (@wamenarentfunny) March 25, 2024

planning a trip w my friends for 2 months from now and we’ve already set space in the schedule for deep diving into the anjali sufi breakup — jim (FHJY spoilers) 🌙🇵🇸 (@muracommie) March 28, 2024