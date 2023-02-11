Famous lesbians: extraordinary women from lesbian history

Lesbian history often receives scant attention. LGBTQIA+ people in general suffer historical erasure. But as women, lesbians are doubly erased. It’s not called HIStory for nothing! Throughout the ages, lesbians often remained hidden or closeted because of oppression and persecution. But even those who came out frequently suffered the tweaking of their life stories by authorities, relatives or followers eager to claim their accomplishments but not their sexuality or identity. Historically, lesbians are less visible even than gay men. Lesbianism was not criminalised to the same extent as male homosexuality throughout the ages so there’s less judicial documentation.

Reformers

Jane Addams

Nobel Peace Prize winner Jane Addams devoted her life to fighting poverty, racism and war with the support of her female ‘romantic partners’. Opinionated, passionate and persuasive, she became a household name, America’s ‘best-known female public figure’.

Florence Nightingale

Florence Nightingale virtually invented modern-day nursing and so the Lady of the Lamp became a secular saint of the British Empire.

Argument rages still about her sexuality. But it’s difficult to argue with something she once wrote in a letter.

“I have lived and slept in the same beds with English Countesses and Prussian farm women. No woman has excited passions among women more than I have.”

Dr Lilian Cooper and Josephine Bedford

A couple from their teenage years, Dr Lilian Cooper and Miss Josephine Bedford arrived in Brisbane in 1891. Dr Cooper was Queensland’s first ‘lady doctor’ and made an immense contribution to medicine in the state. Josephine worked alongside her and volunteered for organisations dedicated to civic improvement.

“The story of Lilian Violet Cooper… cannot be told without constant reference to Mary Josephine Bedford, as their lives were so intertwined. Together they contributed to the quality of life and the development of Brisbane. Their industry and dedication eased the way for many Queensland women to follow.”

The pair share a single grave in Brisbane’s Toowong Cemetery.

Activists

Soni Wolf

Soni Wolf, co-founder of Dykes on Bikes, fought all the way to the US Supreme Court for the organisation’s right to trademark their name and logo.

“If I must be labelled other than as a ‘person’, ‘human being’, or ‘woman’, I choose ‘Dyke’. ‘Dyke’ is a strong word and I say it with pride. ‘Dyke’ expresses my pride in myself, my existence, and in what I have accomplished. I am gay — I am a lesbian — I AM A DYKE!”

Sandra Willson

As a mentally ill 20-year-old in 1959, Sandra Willson shot and killed a 23-year-old taxi driver in Sydney. She became Australia’s longest-serving female prisoner. After her release, she campaigned for prison reform.

Extraordinary Women

Mary East, the female husband

At the age of 16, Mary East and her 17-year-old girlfriend decided their only hope of happiness was with each other. They agreed one should dress as a man and they should pose as a married couple. A toss of a coin saw Mary settle into the role of James How. Mr and Mrs How lived together happily for over 30 years, ran a series of pubs, and became relatively wealthy. But then someone recognised Mary from her younger years and set out to extort her.

Rose Cleveland

Remembered by history as US First Lady to her unmarried brother President Grover Cleveland, Rose Cleveland invited ‘the notorious dress reformer’ Dr Mary Walker to a White House reception. Dr Walker attended in “full masculine attire, wearing a Prince Albert coat, blue satin scarf and white gloves.”

But when newspapers complained of her dressing as a man, Dr Walker fired back, “I don’t wear men’s clothes, I wear my own clothes.”

Rose later enjoyed a long affair with Evangeline Simpson, which only came to light generations later when a family member donated a box of their correspondence to a historical society.

Margot Heuman

As a teenager, Margot Heuman fell in love with a Viennese girl named Dita Neumann. Thet met when their families were imprisoned in a ‘transit ghetto’ town for Jews en route to the Nazi death camps. Both girls survived Auschwitz but lost their families. Separated after the liberation of the camp, both married after the war. But they later reunited and remained close friends until Dita’s death.

Phyllis Papps and Francesca Curtis

Phyllis Papps and Francesca Curtis came out on the Australian current affairs program This Day Tonight in October 1970. Half a century later, the life partners said the interview had a devastating effect on their work lives and relationships with their families.

Writers

Sappho

There can be no more famous lesbians than Sappho. After all, she gifted her name to sapphic love and that of her island home to lesbians, much to the distress of some modern-day Lesbians.

The lyric poet from the Greek island of Lesbos lived around 630 — 570 BCE. She achieved fame in her lifetime and down through the ages for her poetry.

Unfortunately, she suffered a particularly egregious erasure nearly 2,000 years after her death. Translators heterosexualised her lines, changing the objects of her desire to male. Happily, few now deny that she wrote about other women. Sappho is now both poet and proud lesbian muse.

Michael Field

Critics predicted literary greatness for Michael Field. But then word leaked that the gentleman author was actually a lady. Suddenly, his words seemed less brilliant. But worse, it turned out he was two ladies! If there were two things Victorian literary critics didn’t like, it was female writers and collaborators. Michael Field was both! Luckily, that’s as much as they learned about Katharine Bradley and Edith Cooper. Of course, as you’ve guessed, they were lesbians. But that was perhaps the least troubling taboo they ignored.

Nobuko Yoshiya

One of Japan’s most successful modern writers, Nobuko Yoshiya lived openly with her female lover for over 50 years. She pioneered lesbian storytelling in Japanese literature. She achieved fame in the early 19th century for a series of stories about romantic relationships between girls called Flower Tales. Illustrated with images of girls with large doll-like eyes now characteristic of manga, Flower Tales focused on intense relationships between adolescent girls and allowed young women to imagine a life independent of men.

Radclyffe Hall

Radclyffe Hall quite openly promoted her 1928 book The Well of Loneliness as about lesbians. For many years, she and Una, Lady Troubridge were the most famous lesbian couple in the world. The unashamedly butch author wore male clothes and frequently affected a monocle. She never apologised for being herself and recommended the same to others.

“You’re neither unnatural, nor abominable, nor mad. You’re as much a part of what people call nature as anyone else; only you’re unexplained as yet — you’ve not got your niche in creation. But someday that will come, and meanwhile, don’t shrink from yourself, but face yourself calmly and bravely.”

Renée Vivien

The strikingly melancholic poet wrote sonnets of Sapphic love. She also translated the poems of Sappho, the ancient Greek poet who gifted her name and that of her island home to same-sex female attraction. But there was always a sadness to Renée Vivien’s work. The American writer Natalie Clifford Barney described the first poem she heard Renée recite as ‘haunted by the desire for death’.

I. A. R. Wylie

As I. A. R. Wylie, the novelist, short story writer and screenwriter achieved worldwide renown, though in most readers’ minds, as a male author. Known as Uncle by most of her female friends, the Australian-born writer and her longtime partner Sara Josephine Baker shared a farm with their close friend Dr Louise Pearce. Sara, known usually as Dr Joe, was famous for her pioneering advocacy of child hygiene and preventative medicine. Dr Pearce helped save innumerable lives through her work on a treatment for African sleeping sickness which previously decimated African populations.

Mary Renault

Lesbian author Mary Renault focused on writing historical fiction about male gay lovers. By setting her books in the warrior societies of ancient Greece, she could ignore the anti-gay prejudice of her era and focus on the power dynamics of gay male relationships.

Mercedes de Acosta

Although a poet and playwright, Mercedes de Acosta is mainly remembered for her relationships with other women. She bedded some of the most famous lesbians and bisexual women in the world. In the words of her friend and probable lover Alice B. Toklas: “Say what you will about Mercedes, she’s had the most important women of the twentieth century.”

Audre Lorde

Lifelong activist Audre Lorde fought tirelessly against racism, sexism, classism, and homophobia. She described herself as “black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet.”

The poet comprehended the intersectionality of her multi-layered identity, decades before ‘intersectionality’ became a thing.

“It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences.”

Thespians

Mademoiselle de Raucourt

The love affairs of the great French tragedienne Mademoiselle de Raucourt scandalised Europe. She enjoyed liaisons with both men and women, but preferred the women. Gossips spoke in hushed whispers of her garden of sapphic delights.

Maud Allan

A 1918 newspaper article headlined The Cult of the Clitoris destroyed the career of the most famous dancer on Earth. It implied that Maud Allan was both a lesbian and a dangerous femme fatale, undermining the British war effort by encouraging sexual deviance. Total tomfuckery. The suggestion Maud Allan influenced World War I was ludicrous. But she was indeed a lesbian.

Pat McDonald

Already a popular and accomplished Australian actress, Pat McDonald earned the second-ever Gold Logie awarded to a female television personality for her portrayal of Dorrie Evans on the iconic Number 96.

She and fellow actress, the openly lesbian Bunny Brooke lived together for a number of years.

Comics

Jackie ‘Moms’ Mabley

Reputedly America’s first stand-up comic, Jackie ‘Moms’ Mabley stayed at the top of her game for a half-century. She came out at the age of 79 and then performed at lesbian clubs billed as Mr Moms almost until her death aged 81.

Lily Tomlin

Actor and comedian Lily Tomlin began performing stand-up in the 1960s. She’s been a star of stage, screen and television since. Lily Tomlin met Jane Wagner in 1971 and the pair married in 2013 after 42 years together.

Artists

Rosa Bonheur

The openly lesbian Rosa Bonheur became the first woman to receive France’s highest award, the Legion of Honour. She lived with fellow artist Nathalie Micas from around the age of twenty until Nathalie’s death 45 years later. Rosa later formed a relationship with the American artist Anna Klumpke who had idolised her since childhood.

Romaine Brooks

The independently wealthy Romaine Brooks could pursue an artistic career totally without care for public taste. But the public learned to appreciate her female models in masculine attire. Her paintings often featured androgyny and gender ambiguity. Probably, the general public saw as fashion what those in the know recognised as a coded celebration of sapphism.

Una Vincenzo, Lady Troubridge

The life partner of author Radclyffe-Hall, she worked as a sculptor and translator. In 1975, Dame Rebecca West recalled seeing the two famous lesbians promenading in London 50 years before.

“One would often see them striding down Wigmore Street to the Times Book Club. Two ladies stepping out in designed conspicuousness. Marguerite Radclyffe-Hall was elegant in a flowing cape and a Spanish broad-brimmed hat which covered a beautifully cropped head of ash-blonde hair.

“Beside her tripped Una, Lady Troubridge, occasionally wrinkling her delicious nose and brows to keep in place her monocle but always, however, she was dressed, looking like the nicest boy in one of the best public schools.”

Singers

Gladys Bentley

Gladys Bentley was one of the most memorable live acts ever to tread a stage, and one of the few famous lesbians of her era. She sang, danced, cracked jokes, and flirted with the audience – well, the women, anyway. Gladys wrote her own innuendo-laden lyrics to the popular tunes of the day and designed the choruses for audiences to sing along.

She described her appearance as a unique point of difference.

“I wore immaculate full white dress shirts with stiff collars, small bow ties and shirts, oxfords, short Eton jackets and hair cut straight back.”

Big, Black, undoubtedly Beautiful, and Butch AF, a ‘bulldagger’ in the lingo of the day. But she made no attempt to pass as a man. She wore heavy stage makeup, and her tailor-made tuxedo highlighted her bust. She was proudly and loudly a lesbian, one of the great icons of lesbian history.

Claire Waldoff

Famed for her performances in gay Berlin cabaret clubs during the 1910s and 1920s, Claire Waldoff also entertained the crowned heads of Europe. She pissed off the Nazis by living openly with her female partner Olly von Roeder. She also sang pointedly feminist and suggestively lesbian lyrics. And she patronised Jewish composers and lyricists. Nevertheless, she and Olly survived WWII and remained together until death.

“We both hit the jackpot with each other… Olly is a truly rare, honourable character, a wonderful person.”

Lesley Gore

The singer/songwriter’s career began as a teenager with ‘It’s My Party (so I’ll cry if I want to)’ and ‘You Don’t Own Me’.

Lesley lived with jewellery designer Lois Sasson for 33 years until Lesley’s 2015 death. She never attempted to conceal her sexuality or relationship with Lois.

“I just kind of lived my life naturally and did what I wanted to do. I didn’t avoid anything, I didn’t put it in anybody’s face.”

Sportspersons

Helen Stephens

Berlin Olympics Gold Medal winner Helen Stephens never lost a race in her entire sporting career. She enjoyed a nearly 40-year relationship with Mabel O Robbe and came out as a lesbian in the early 1970s.

Martina Navratilova

Czechoslovakian-born Martina Navratilova applied for asylum in the US in 1975. Among the greatest tennis players of all time, she won 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles during her career. One of the most famous lesbians of the 20th century, and an important figure in lesbian history, her visibility added greatly to public acceptance of lesbianism.

Dawn Fraser

One of Australia’s best-ever swimmers and greatest Olympians, Dawn Fraser states she had two lesbian relationships in her life but that she is not gay. It seems one of Australia’s most famous supposed lesbians is in fact not a lesbian.

“It wasn’t for me.”

But she earned her place in Australian lesbian history anyway, by virtue of the decades of speculation about her sexuality.

Politicians

Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir

The world’s first-ever out lesbian head of government as the Prime Minister of Iceland from February 1, 2009, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was also the world’s first openly LGBTIQ+ head of government.

