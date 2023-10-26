Lesbian flag creator is homeless and crowdfunding for support

The creator of the lesbian flag, Australian artist Emily Gwen, has reached out to their online community for help after facing housing insecurity.

After many iterations, the Sunset Lesbian Pride Flag is currently the most well-known and accepted version of the lesbian pride flag.

Created by Gwen in 2018, the flag features seven stripes in a gradient of orange to pink with their own meanings:

Dark orange: gender non-conformity

gender non-conformity Coral orange: independence

independence Pale orange: community

community White stripe: unique relationships to womanhood

unique relationships to womanhood Pinkish purple: serenity and peace

serenity and peace Darker purple-pink: love and sex

love and sex Deep magenta: femininity.

However, despite their success, Gwen is now experiencing homelessness due to the current rental and cost of living crisis.

I am now officially not just facing homelessness, but homeless and currently couch surfing (thankfully I have friends willing to let me crash). Trying to save up enough money to make my rental applications look better 😭 https://t.co/67w8UpC0GB https://t.co/i0p0XlIkTu — Emily Gwen (@theemilygwen) October 13, 2023