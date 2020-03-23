Couple’s last-minute wedding on footpath as city shuts down

A lesbian couple in New York City managed to marry in a last minute wedding after their celebrant officiated from his fourth floor apartment window.

New Yorkers Reilly and Amanda were set to wed in October. However that was before the COVID-19 crisis brought cities worldwide to a standstill.

“The reality of that happening in our current climate seemed slim,” Reilly wrote on Instagram.

“Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up.

“We got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau.”

Due to local laws, the couple said that meant they faced missing out on tying the knot as their city shut down due to the coronavirus.

“After several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends [Matt] sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us,” she wrote.

“We said YES, finished our work meetings, and walked down the street to his apartment.”

New York lesbian couple’s unorthodox wedding was ‘perfect’

The lesbian couple then married in the street as Matt yelled his lines from his fourth floor window. A group of the couple’s best friends also watched on from a sensible distance.

They all cheered when Matt told his friends, “I pronounce you married!”

Reilly posted the hilarious and heartwarming video of the unforgettable ceremony to her Instagram.

“Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel… marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect,” Reilly wrote.

“I’ve waited 4 years to call [Amanda] my wife. This was all just the cherry on top of the love I feel every day.”

