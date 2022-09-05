Two young Mormon missionaries who walked up to a lesbian couple’s home are shown quickly turning away after reading the women’s doormat in a hilarious viral TikTok.

US woman Jamie Foust and her wife Melissa bought the rainbow-framed doormat, which reads “Gayest place in town” in big letters, from a US store during Pride Month.

And just a few months later, the piece of rainbow merch paid for itself when two Mormon missionaries approached to doorknock the lesbian couple’s home, as recorded by their doorbell camera.

“My wife and I recently got a new doormat, it was a great investment. It says “gayest place in town,”” Foust explained in the caption.

“It has the added benefit of keeping religious zealots from knocking on our door to tell us about their god.”

The short video shows the two men in dress shirts and ties walking up to the front door. One of them is heard reading aloud the word “gayest”.

Then one of the men says, “Nope,” before the pair turn around and walk away.

Lesbian couple ‘crying with laughter’ at Mormon missionaries

Watching the footage back, the lesbian couple said they were “crying with laughter”.

Foust’s TikTok has been watched over 7 million times, and has received over 800,000 likes.

“The fact that it actually worked!” one person commented.

“Isn’t their job to ‘save’ you? They failed the ‘mission’!!” another laughed.

Another shared, “My husband would always say ‘just one second, let me grab my hubby and we will discuss’. The look of terror was priceless and they never returned.”

“Were they afraid it’s contagious?” another wondered.

