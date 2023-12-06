Lesbian couple on carrying each other’s babies through IVF

A UK lesbian couple opens up about the “mad process” of carrying each other’s babies using IVF.

In an interview with Tyla, the couple talked about their experience with IVF and carrying each other’s babies at the same time.

Emily Patrick, 38, and her partner, Kerry Osbourne, 35, first embarked on their unique fertility journey in September 2021. They are now due to give birth to each other’s child in the New Year, just one month after the other.

The expecting mothers have documented the process on their Instagram @twomumstwobuns.

“We always thought it’d be nice to carry each other’s babies but never knew if it was an actual thing or not because you don’t really hear about it much,” said Emily.

In the process, one woman supplies her eggs which are retrieved and fertilised by donated sperm in IVF. Then the resulting embryo(s) are implanted into her partner for pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TwoMumsTwoBuns 🤰🏳️‍🌈🤰 (@twomumstwobuns)

An expensive process

The couple soon found out the process was very expensive.

Emily, who is due on January 4, and Kerry, who is due on the leap year on February 29, wanted both their babies to have the same biological donor. To do so, it was required that they buy multiple sperm vials and pay the clinic for ongoing storage costs. They also needed to buy a family slot, which would guarantee they were not ruled out of further treatments.

The couple say having the same biological donor was a necessity. They believed it would make the bond between siblings “a lot stronger.”

They say the total costs were close to £20, 000 for both of them.

“We’re both really lucky, to be honest. Like, I got pregnant first time, which is really mad,” Emily said. “Kerry got pregnant on the second cycle of IVF which was still really good considering some people try for years and years.”

Emily offered some advice to other couples looking into IVF.

“I think you’ve just got to go into it really open-minded and be like, ‘you know, it might work, it might not work. What are, you know, what are our back up plans if it doesn’t work?’”

She also said it’s not always a fun journey.

“Just be aware that, you’ve got to be mentally strong quite a lot of the way through it.”

Read More:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.