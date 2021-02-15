Lesbian couple ‘defy lockdown to have outdoor sex in freezing temperatures’

Police in the UK have caught a lesbian couple separated during lockdown defying stay-at-home orders to have outdoor sex in subzero temperatures.

Officers found the two women, who are reportedly a couple, “fornicating under the stars” in a car at 2am near the village of Yelverton, Devon last week. That night, the temperature plunged to -3 degrees celsius, making it the coldest night in decades.

The women are believed to live separately, according to the Daily Mail. However they’d driven around 10 miles to meet up for the late night rendezvous.

A police spokesperson said, “During a routine patrol, officers from the Tavistock Neighbourhood Team discovered two people in-breach of social distancing regulations.

“They were in a car at a remote location near Yelverton, West Dartmoor.

“The officers spoke to the individuals who were subsequently instructed to return to their respective home addresses.”

Police reported both for breaching COVID-19 regulations. Breaching coronavirus rules attracts fines of £200 ($AU357) each.

Lesbian couple ‘steamed up the windows’ during encounter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new UK lockdown in early January.

Brits can only leave their homes for essential reasons as the country struggles with coronavirus cases.

Some on social media defended the couple, claiming outdoor sex could be considered allowed exercise.

However Tavistock Police wrote on social media, “Fornicating under the stars, on the moors, may seem like this year’s latest romcom.

“But it is not an essential journey and certainly breaks social distancing guidance.

“Please continue to abide by Covid-19 legislation to help prevent the spread of Covid.”

One gossipy local told the Daily Mail that the carpark where the same-sex couple had stopped has become a popular spot for outdoor sex – known in the UK as “dogging”.

“They aren’t the only ones, a lot of couples do it. It’s become somewhat of a hotspot in recent times and despite the lockdown, couples are still venturing out,” they said.

“The police regularly patrol car parks and other remote spots around Dartmoor [for this reason].

“The officers wandered over to the car with the windows steamed up and caught the women at it. They were told in no uncertain terms to go home [and] did straight away.”

