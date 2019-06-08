Lesbian couple bashed and robbed after ‘refusing to kiss for group of young men’

Four teens have been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime after a lesbian couple were bashed and robbed on a London bus when they refused demands to kiss.

Melania Geymonat and girlfriend Chris were on a date on May 30 when they caught a bus in West Hampstead north-west London.

Geymonat said at least four males “behaved like hooligans” and harassed them when they discovered the pair were a couple.

The young men demanded the couple kiss so they could “enjoy watching” and made other lewd sexual comments.

“In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes,” she wrote on Facebook on June 6.

“I thought this might make them go away.

“Chris even pretended she was sick. But they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

“The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them.

“On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

“The next thing I know is I’m being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back.

“I don’t remember whether or not I lost consciousness.”

Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of attack on lesbian couple

London’s Metropolitan police said on Friday four males aged between 15 and 18 had been arrested on suspicion of robbery and committing the hate crime.

“[The women] were approached by a group of four males who began to make lewd and homophobic comments to them,” police said.

“[They] were then attacked and punched several times before the males ran off the bus.

“A phone and bag were stolen during the assault.”

Both women were treated in hospital for facial injuries and have now been discharged.

Geymonat said she wanted the homophobic attack to raise awareness of homophobic violence, particularly during Pride month.

“I’m tired of being taken as a sexual object, of finding out that these situations are usual, of gay friends who were beaten up just because,” she said.

“We have to endure verbal harassment and chauvinist, misogynistic and homophobic violence because when you stand up for yourself shit like this happens.

“I just hope that in June, Pride Month, stuff like this can be spoken out loudly so they stop happening.”

On Twitter, London mayor Sadiq Khan described the homophobic attacks as “disgusting and misogynistic”.

“Hate crimes against the LGBT+ community will not be tolerated in London,” he said.

