Lesbian couple adopt 3 brothers so they can be together

A Massachusetts lesbian couple adopted three separated brothers to bring the boys back together. KC and Lena Currie married five years ago. They adopted the first child in 2018.

They met Joey, the first boy, at an event held by the non-profit group Children’s Friend. He is now three-years-old.

Then, a year later, on National Adoption Day, they adopted his two younger brothers.

After adopting Joey, KC and Lena received a call from Children’s Friend, in search of a family to care for his younger brother Noah, then just six weeks old.

KC told Good Morning America the couple immediately said yes.

A month later, Children’s Friend called again.

Logan, a brother born between Joey and Noah, also needed a foster family. A different family originally fostered Logan and planned to adopt him. However, that plan fell through.

After initially fostering Noah and Logan, KC and Lena decided to adopt them also.

KC told Good Morning America the lesbian couple saw keeping the three brothers together as important.

“It was our gut-feeling. We were going to end up saying yes because keeping the brothers together was really important to us.

“When they’re older and have questions, they’ll have each other to lean on and experience that ride together.”

The director of adoption for Children’s Friend described the process as “what you want to see happen.”

Veronica Listerud said, “They’re a wonderful family.

“They’re flexible — they really understand the kids’ needs, the importance of maintaining sibling relationships and the long-term impact of that.”

