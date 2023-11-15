Les Girls showgirl Monique St John has died

Les Girls performer Monique St John in 2018 with her dog Jilly at the launch of the Doggie Face of Q Calendar. Photo: Q Super Centre.

Monique St John, one of Australia’s earliest professional drag performers and one of the leading stars from pioneering 1960s Sydney drag show Les Girls, has passed away.

St John’s sister Trish announced the news on Facebook yesterday after Monique passed earlier in the day.

“It is with a heavy heart and with immense sadness that I write this,” Trish said in making the announcement.

“The amazingly beautiful soul Monique St John passed away peacefully today … A brilliant new star will be shining brightly down upon us all from the skies. The brightest one of all!”

Trish wrote about the unique qualities that had mad her sister a star, describing her as “a fun, cheeky, gorgeous, caring, loving individual, never seeking adulation or attention but she commanded that naturally just by being the person she was.”

“I am so proud and so blessed to be her sister and my heart will forever be broken. She was in my life from my first breathes and I was able to be with her in her final breaths.”

St John performed in Les Girls in Kings Cross in colourful business identity Abe Saffron’s The Carousel Club before staring in the Newtown Hotel’s Playgirl Review and touring nationally as Simone And Monique’s Playgirls show with Simone Troy for over 25 years.

She returned to the stage alongside fellow Les Girls alumnus Carlotta in October of 2014 for a one night show, The Girls Are Back, at Brisbane’s New Globe Theatre.

Monique St John requested that no funeral be held for her but the Q Super Centre shopping mall in Mermaid Waters has set up a memorial to St John on a bench where she would sit regularly where shoppers have been leaving flowers.

St John was a daily visitor to Q Super Centre, where shoppers remember her as always being impeccably dressed, and she and her dog Jilly helped launch the mall’s Doggie Face of Q Calendar in 2018.

