Les Girl great and Valley legend moved to palliative care

les girl trixie laumonte

One of the true greats of Les Girls and a legend of Fortitude Valley nightlife, Trixie Laumonte, has been moved to palliative care.

Trixie Laumonte’s drag career began at the iconic Les Girls in Sydney’s Kings Cross. The incredibly beautiful showgirl was often said to resemble sixties movie star Sophia Loren.

In the seventies and eighties, she became known as the Queen of Oxford Street. Looking back on her shows, fans remember her telling the same jokes every night, but – most importantly -also making them laugh every night.

In the eighties, Trixie moved north to Townsville before her final move to the Queensland capital. In Brisbane, Trixie took up a 30-year residency at The Beat Megaclub – surely some sort of record.

After the much-loved legend of the Valley left the Beat, she lived more quietly, and suffered from ill health in recent years. Friends divulged on social media recently that Trixie had terminal cancer.

Trixie in the Eighties

The Beat 2013

More of the greats of Australian Drag History:

The pre-Drag Race all-stars down under – Aussie herstory.

Lindsay Kemble: Adelaide’s drag queen war hero.

Charles Holt, drag war hero – a proud ANZAC.

1942: Lea Sonia, world’s greatest female impersonator.

 

