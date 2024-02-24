Lemarre Condon not cooperating in search for bodies

NSW Police continue the search for the bodies of presumed murder victims Jesse Baird and Luke Davies this weekend with no assistance from alleged killer Beau Lemarre Condon.

On Wednesday, bloodied clothing and possessions of television presenter Jesse Baird were found in a skip in Sydney’s south. During a subsequent search of Jesse’s home, police found a significant amount of blood — enough to suggest a serious injury.

Both Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies were missing. Media reports soon named Constable Beau Lemarre Condon as a person of interest. Friends said a relationship between Lemarre Condon and Jesse did not end well, and Jesse had expressed concern for his safety. Lemarre Condon was also missing.

On Friday, Lemarre Condon surrendered to police and was charged with two counts of murder.

However, he has so far not cooperated with investigators.

Police believe the killer used a white hire van to transport the bodies of the victims. They have found the van and are seeking CCTV footage of its movements between Monday and Friday.

Det Supt Daniel Doherty said finding the bodies was important.

“It’s important that we get the movements in relation to that van as hopefully we can find the bodies, and this is important for the family.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. They have received the news of the charging… so they have now been obviously devastated by the news. We believe there is sufficient evidence to proceed with those charges due to the evidence we have up-to-date.

“It’s really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but the answers for the family because they are still grieving and are starting to grieve now.”

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.