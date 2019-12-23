Legendary gay porn director William Higgins dead at 77

Historian and journalist Will Kohler reported on Back2Stonewall.com that legendary gay porn director William Higgins died from a heart attack in Amsterdam on Saturday.

In 2018, Wiliam Higgins celebrated 40 years in the porn industry. He made over 3,000 films during that time.

William Higgins began producing porn because he didn’t enjoy what was available.

As a closeted gay man, he first visited a porn theatre in Dallas only to find himself unsatisfied by the viewing experience. Although he purchased some films from the Falcon porn studio, he then received a letter from them that they would no longer ship to his state. Falcon stopped sending porn to southeast US states to avoid prosecution under the anti-porn laws of the time.

William Higgins made his first porn film in 1974.

During the American phase of his porn career, he made several classic gay porn films including Sailor in the Wild, These Bases Are Loaded and The Pizza Boy.

Kip Noll, first gay porn superstar

His performers included Kip Noll, the first true superstar of gay porn. After retiring from the industry, Noll married, had kids and rumour has it, died of a heart attack in 2001.

In 1988, authorities raided Higgin’s premises and laid charges against him. Despite the authorities later dropping the charges, he decided to leave the US.

He first visited Australia and Thailand. However, neither proved satisfactory as a base for ongoing porn production. After a sojourn in Amsterdam, he settled on Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. From 1996, he began producing porn in the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic

Higgin’s first movie in the Czech Republic starred a soldier he met called Andel. Young men in the Czech Republic served a year of low paid compulsory military service. When Andel brought in a mob of his soldier mates to co-star with him in the movie, Higgins realised the potential of the country for making porn. Plenty of fit, healthy, good-looking young men were more than happy to go Gay for Pay to supplement their meagre earnings.

William Higgins only occasionally returned to the United States.

