Legendary cancelled after 3 Seasons, fans devastated

The HBO Max purge of unscripted television continues, and this time it has claimed the beloved Legendary.

The cancellation of the Ballroom-focused reality series was made public yesterday, the announcement coming mere months after airing its third season in May.

The premise of the show centred on a variety of houses from the ballroom scene competing against one another in challenges that explored ball culture.

These challenges saw the houses showcasing their talents through dancing, walking and vogueing in order to achieve the coveted ‘legendary’ status.

The series was hosted by celebrity judges Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado, and in the last season, Keke Palmer.

‘I feel broken’

Following the announcement, Leiomy took to twitter to share her disappointment.

Fans and contestants of the show flooded Leiomy’s replies – some to express their love and support, while others expressed their anger.

Purge of queer representation?

Legendary was not the first of its kind to get the axe, however.

Los Espookys, a horror/comedy starring and written by openly gay comedian Julio Torres was also cancelled earlier this month after two seasons.

Despite Torres continuing to work on other projects for HBO Max, the pattern of cancellation is generating concern among fans.

The future for LGBTQI+ representation in HBO Max series remains wary for fans, some even fearing that the streaming giant could set its sights on We’re Here next.

Leiomy remains hopeful, however, looking to other streaming services for the Emmy-winning show to potentially be picked up by.

Netflix, anyone?

