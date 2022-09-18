‘Leave the gays alone’: House of the Dragon fans blast plot twist

Queer fans of House of the Dragon are outraged with the show after a shock twist in the latest episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series.

In this week’s episode five, fans were properly introduced to Laenor Velaryon (played by Theo Nate) after he made an earlier, epic entrance on his dragon in episode three.

Laenor (pictured above) is one half of House of the Dragon‘s first canonically queer couple. He and Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (played by Solly Mcleod) are a couple.

Spoiler alert!

In the episode, the two men share a loving, tender scene together. But the joyous moment didn’t last with the couple soon violently torn apart at Laenor’s wedding.

Laenor is preparing to wed Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) in a marriage of convenience. The duo agree to the union to merge their political powers while the pair enjoy their own relationships outside the marriage.

He and Joffrey would be free to be together behind closed doors, while Rhaenyra can also keep up her own affair.

Me when Laenor started talking about preferring duck over goose #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/qeWeWZiv9b — Kat ⚔️ (@c0ttagewh0re2) September 19, 2022

Laenor saying he doesn’t like girls “not for a lack of trying”, in one sentence, adds a ton of implied history and depth to him and his struggle with his sexuality #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ssZW2Jj3C1 — Nyrotike (@nyrotike) September 19, 2022

shoutout to Laenor being a gay icon and Rhaenyra being an ally!! they said we’ll make babies but fuck whoever we want on the side, too right, love to see it!! #HoTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ZEoUHGUCIB — niall (@ni_alln) September 19, 2022

House of the Dragon fans furious

While it was looking up for House of the Dragon‘s gay couple, during the wedding things take a turn.

Joffrey tells his fellow knight, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), that he was aware of his affair with Rhaenyra, but it doesn’t go down well with him.

Criston brutally assaults Joffrey to death. With the wedding in chaos, Laenor is inconsolable, crying over his murdered lover’s body.

Queer House of the Dragon fans were left outraged that the show resorted to the very tired “bury your gays” trope so quickly – and brutally.

“If there’s one thing about gay relationships in the Game of Thrones Universe, there’s never a happy ending,” one person tweeted.

“House of the Dragon doing a speedrun of bury your gays is kind of impressive actually,” someone else admitted.

“They do the queers so dirty on these GOT shows my god,” Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly tweeted.

Another person wrote that it was “disappointing” and “problematic” that Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon “routinely accept incest but cannot let queer men survive, let alone thrive.”

one minute you’re kissing in a field the next you’re laying over his dead body at your lavender wedding — ❤️‍🔥 (@dunwaIl) September 19, 2022

gays never get to win the game of thrones 😔 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/hl5N1ZGuxR — depression (@raccoonmum) September 19, 2022

It’s seems gays can never be happy in this show #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ZjMszIn8h5 — Daemon Targaryen (@Daemontargrayen) September 19, 2022

If you are getting married, 👏DO 👏NOT 👏 hire this man as your wedding planner!#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/6wKUz4fPJL — Kevin3000 (@CountShutter) September 19, 2022

There’s now five episodes left of House of the Dragon. The series is streaming in Australia every Monday on Binge.

