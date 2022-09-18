TV

‘Leave the gays alone’: House of the Dragon fans blast plot twist

Laenor, played by Theo Nate, in House of the Dragon.
Image: HBO

Queer fans of House of the Dragon are outraged with the show after a shock twist in the latest episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series.

In this week’s episode five, fans were properly introduced to Laenor Velaryon (played by Theo Nate) after he made an earlier, epic entrance on his dragon in episode three.

Laenor (pictured above) is one half of House of the Dragon‘s first canonically queer couple. He and Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (played by Solly Mcleod) are a couple.

Spoiler alert!

In the episode, the two men share a loving, tender scene together. But the joyous moment didn’t last with the couple soon violently torn apart at Laenor’s wedding.

Laenor is preparing to wed Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) in a marriage of convenience. The duo agree to the union to merge their political powers while the pair enjoy their own relationships outside the marriage.

He and Joffrey would be free to be together behind closed doors, while Rhaenyra can also keep up her own affair.

House of the Dragon fans furious

While it was looking up for House of the Dragon‘s gay couple, during the wedding things take a turn.

Laenor Velaryon and Ser Joffrey Lonmouth in House of the Dragon
Image: HBO

Joffrey tells his fellow knight, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), that he was aware of his affair with Rhaenyra, but it doesn’t go down well with him.

Criston brutally assaults Joffrey to death. With the wedding in chaos, Laenor is inconsolable, crying over his murdered lover’s body.

Queer House of the Dragon fans were left outraged that the show resorted to the very tired “bury your gays” trope so quickly – and brutally.

“If there’s one thing about gay relationships in the Game of Thrones Universe, there’s never a happy ending,” one person tweeted.

“House of the Dragon doing a speedrun of bury your gays is kind of impressive actually,” someone else admitted.

“They do the queers so dirty on these GOT shows my god,” Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly tweeted.

Another person wrote that it was “disappointing” and “problematic” that Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon “routinely accept incest but cannot let queer men survive, let alone thrive.”

There’s now five episodes left of House of the Dragon. The series is streaming in Australia every Monday on Binge.

