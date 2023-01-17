Leave Amy Alone! First look at Amy Winehouse biopic, fans react

First images of Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in a new biopic have emerged, confirming that nothing is sacred in Hollywood.

The iconic singer is set to be revived for the screen in a new biopic titled Black to Black, which has officially kicked off production.

Helming the direction for the film will be the Razzie-award winning director of 50 Shades of Grey, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Those familiar with the director are probably mostly aware of her marriage to Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The director met her now-husband on a film-set when he was 18 years old and she was 42. They married a year later.

The origin of the couple’s relationship has previously raised eyebrows, even more-so in a post-‘Me Too’ era amidst conversations of exposing the culture of Hollywood elites grooming teenagers.

Naturally, the controversy surrounding the director’s relationship has already begun to haunt the film’s reception.

‘Sam Taylor-Johnson reign of terror’

if this movie disrespects amy in any way we have to excommunicate sam taylor johnson from society https://t.co/raR4IMz1Vx — celeste (@hyeongjunpolice) January 13, 2023

Marisa Abela looks nothing like Amy and Sam Taylor-Johnson is a groomer, she deserves better https://t.co/H27pVr28Q6 — Lost fart in a haunted milk bottle (@BadtripCruel) January 14, 2023

Sam Taylor-Johnson reign of terror needs to end. The project does not simply need a better or more similar looking actress, the project needs to be canceled completely. It’s a mess. — Dino 🦕 (@dig_apony) January 16, 2023

No more biopics

The announcement of production on Back to Black also comes at an untimely period for biopic films.

After the egregiously exploitative and disrespectful trash-fire of Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, fans are understandably feeling protective of their idols.

Blonde joins the long laundry lists of biopics which have prioritised the sensationalism and exploitation of star’s biggest scandals.

Notable examples of offending films include Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Nina (2016), Jobs (2013) and, most recently, I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022).

So when will enough be enough? Can’t the legacy of our most adored musical legends live on without being dissected in a mediocre biopic?

Apparently not. Despite the criticisms levelled at both Sam Taylor-Johnson’s directorial skills and the lack of resemblance on Marisa Abela’s behalf, the film is still going ahead.

In the meantime, check out Asif Kapadia’s Amy (2015) for a love-letter in the form of a tasteful documentary.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.