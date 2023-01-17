Film

Leave Amy Alone! First look at Amy Winehouse biopic, fans react

Nate Woodall
Amy Winehouse biopic images
Images: Twitter

First images of Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in a new biopic have emerged, confirming that nothing is sacred in Hollywood.

The iconic singer is set to be revived for the screen in a new biopic titled Black to Black, which has officially kicked off production.

Helming the direction for the film will be the Razzie-award winning director of 50 Shades of Grey, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Those familiar with the director are probably mostly aware of her marriage to Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The director met her now-husband on a film-set when he was 18 years old and she was 42. They married a year later.

The origin of the couple’s relationship has previously raised eyebrows, even more-so in a post-‘Me Too’ era amidst conversations of exposing the culture of Hollywood elites grooming teenagers.

Naturally, the controversy surrounding the director’s relationship has already begun to haunt the film’s reception.

‘Sam Taylor-Johnson reign of terror’

No more biopics

The announcement of production on Back to Black also comes at an untimely period for biopic films.

After the egregiously exploitative and disrespectful trash-fire of Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, fans are understandably feeling protective of their idols.

Blonde joins the long laundry lists of biopics which have prioritised the sensationalism and exploitation of star’s biggest scandals.

Notable examples of offending films include Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Nina (2016), Jobs (2013) and, most recently, I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022).

So when will enough be enough? Can’t the legacy of our most adored musical legends live on without being dissected in a mediocre biopic?

Apparently not. Despite the criticisms levelled at both Sam Taylor-Johnson’s directorial skills and the lack of resemblance on Marisa Abela’s behalf, the film is still going ahead.

In the meantime, check out Asif Kapadia’s Amy (2015) for a love-letter in the form of a tasteful documentary.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Josh Lavery in Lonesome, Australian gay drama movie from Craig Boreham
Racy gay flick Lonesome is finally coming to Australian cinemas
Cate Blanchett in her Golden Globe award winning role in TÁR (Tar)
Cate Blanchett wins Golden Globe for lesbian role in Tár
A Knock at the Cabin stars Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge as two gay dads M Night Shyamalan
Gay dads face the apocalypse in new M Night Shyamalan thriller
Naomi Ackie in Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody
New Whitney Houston biopic tells her queer love story, star says
of an age movie miff gay queer
Beautiful new trailer for Australian queer romance ‘Of An Age’
Rebel Wilson in The Almond and the Seahorse with co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg
Rebel Wilson says on-screen lesbian kiss in new film changed her life