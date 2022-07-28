Leather and fetish Sleazeball dance party coming to Brisbane

Break out the leather and fetishwear, because the Sleazeball dance party is returning to Brisbane.

From the 1980s until the 2000’s, the iconic Sleazeballs were held regularly around the country.

They were modelled after the New York City parties of the same name, celebrating everything from high camp drag to fetishwear and S&M leather gear.

Sydney’s first Sleazeball was in the 1980s, as Mardi Gras evolved from a protest to a party. Similar parties in Brisbane and other cities followed.

And in September, the Sleazeball will make a comeback in Brisbane.

The all-inclusive dance party is at the Woolly Mammoth in Fortitude Valley on Saturday, September 17.

Sleazeball co-owners Alex Romanov, Don Balfour, Rose Creamer, Sandi Hotrod and Sonya Frost are all regulars at queer events across Brisbane. They’re also active members of the city’s diverse leather and fetish communities.

Balfour explained the entire team want the Sleazeball to be an annual leather and fetish event, held around the same time each year to allow the community to come together and express themselves.

He said the organising team are so grateful to have the involvement of Queensland’s leather, fetish, and bear communities.

Balfour said the Sleazeball event will bring them together in one place. A portion of the ticket sales will also go to support those groups, he said.

DJ Fradge, DJ Sandi Hotrod, and DJ Master Sergeant will be on the DJ decks at the Woolly Mammoth on the night.

Tickets to the 18+ Sleazeball at the Woolly Mammoth in Fortitude Valley are on sale now. For more details, visit the Facebook page here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.