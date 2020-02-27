Shocking map shows a third of Poland is ‘LGBT-free zone’

Activists in Poland have showed a third of their country is a self-declared “LGBT-free” zone as local governments pass resolutions against “LGBT ideology”.

In 12 months, more than 80 Polish municipal or local governments have proclaimed themselves to be “free from LGBTI ideology” through the pledges.

Lawmakers in the areas passed the resolutions vowing to avoid encouraging LGBTIQ tolerance and deny financial assistance to NGOs promoting equal rights.

Now activists have created an “Atlas of Hate” map to demonstrate how much of Poland has been impacted. Shockingly, it appears to be around a third of the country.

Kuba Gawron, one of the researchers behind the Atlas of Hate, warned Poland’s LGBTI community is “under attack”.

“We call on the Polish Government to repeal all anti-LGBTI resolutions in accordance to national [anti-discrimination] law,” he said.

“Such resolutions are a threat to LGBTI community and create an atmosphere of consent for violence.”

He called on the European Union to enforce the anti-discrimination provisions in Poland’s contracts for EU-funded projects.

Last December, the European Parliament strongly condemned the so-called “LGBT-free zones” and called for the pledges to be revoked.

It described the measures as part of “a broader context of attacks against the LGBTI community in Poland.”

This “includes growing hate speech by public and elected officials and public media, as well as attacks and bans on Pride marches.”

Polish leaders call LGBTIQ people a threat to the nation

Discrimination based on sexual orientation is illegal in Poland. However, homophobia and transphobia is widespread. Same-sex marriages and civil unions are illegal in Poland.

Last year, Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party campaigned against LGBTIQ rights and won a majority at elections last October.

Before the election, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski called LGBTIQ people “a threat” to Poland and comapred homosexuality to paedophilia.

One conservative newspaper, Gazeta Polska, began giving out “LGBT-Free Zone” stickers and compared gay people to Nazis.

Biaĺystok, a major Polish city, held its first ever Pride event last year. However right-wing extremists crashed the event, pelting marchers with rocks, glass bottles and firecrackers.

