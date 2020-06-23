Laverne Cox and Netflix team up for transgender doco ‘Disclosure’

A new Netflix documentary executive produced by Laverne Cox explores 100 years of transgender representation in film and television.

Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen takes a deep dive into the evolution of transgender representation in film and TV shows, in the same vein as celebrated 1995 doco The Celluloid Closet.

Through the eyes of trans creatives, including executive producer Laverne Cox, the documentary explores portrayals of trans people, from dehumanising and painful depictions to more complex and heartfelt characters.

The transgender stars share their reactions and resistance to trans portrayals in movies as far back as the early 1900s to films The Crying Game and Boys Don’t Cry and TV shows like The L Word, Pose and more.

“I think the way trans people have been represented on screen has suggested that we aren’t real, have suggested that we’re mentally ill, that we don’t exist,” Cox says in the documentary.

“And yet, here I am. Yet here we are, and we’ve always been here.

“I never thought I’d live in a world where trans people would be celebrated. On or off the screen.”

The Netflix documentary is directed by Sam Feder, who says “first and foremost, I made this film for trans people.”

“We needed to lay out our story in this way so it could be owned,” Feder told TIME.

“I hope trans people feel emboldened by seeing this history, its pain and its complexities told by other trans people.”

Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen is available to stream on Netflix now. Watch the trailer below:

