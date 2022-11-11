Lauren Drain: from Westboro Baptist Church to OnlyFans

OnlyFans content creator, Lauren Drain, otherwise ‘the world’s hottest nurse’, was once a member of the Westboro Baptist Church. The notorious cult threw her out at 21 for asking questions.

The tiny Westboro Baptist Church once enjoyed notoriety as a bizarre hateful outlier from normal Christianity. Founder Fred Phelps became renowned for his pathological homophobia. Church members picketed funerals of people who died from HIV/AIDS, dead soldiers, and Matthew Shepard. Phelps proved an expert at provoking outrage. The church became known for ‘God Hates F*gs’ protest signs.

But then along came Donald Trump and Westboro seems almost mainstream American far-right these days. Fred Phelps is dead, and it’s difficult to provoke outrage in a country where being a hateful arsehole is rewarded with a media or political career. Hateful arsehole is now a profitable brand.

Lauren Drain’s father joined the Westboro Baptist Church when she was 14 . At 15, she participated in church protests, holding signs reading ‘Thank God for 9/11’.

She said that as a teenager she believed all of that made her a good Christian. But as she matured, she began to question the church’s beliefs and behaviour, especially the control church elders exerted over other members.

“As cruel as they look in the media, they’re 10 times more cruel to their own members.”

Banishment

Church elders expelled the 21-year-old for questioning church beliefs. Her father ordered her to leave and blocked her from contacting her younger brother and sisters. Lauren Drain worked as a registered nurse for nine years before becoming a personal trainer and fitness model. Hence the ‘world’s hottest nurse’ title.

Old Fred must be rolling in his grave.