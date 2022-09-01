Lauren Boebert sends Lesbian Dance Theory viral

Lesbian Dance Theory went viral on social media after far-right American Trumplican Lauren Boebert used the imaginary university degree to ridicule President Joe Biden.

But is Lesbian Dance Theory such a bad idea? After all, lesbians are forever making us dance.

Robyn: Dancing On My Own.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).

Dusty Springfield: You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me.

Lesley Gore: It’s My Party.

Play any of those songs and try to resist the urge to dance. (If you feel the need to dance right now, the vids are at the bottom of the article.)

It’s time we took Lesbian Dance Theory seriously. Perhaps even scrap the recital of the Lord’s Prayer at the beginning of parliament and get those pollies dancing to lesbian songbirds at the start of proceedings. A rush of blood won’t hurt them. And reciting that prayer for over 100 years doesn’t seem to have improved our governance.

Lauren Boebert

Outrage merchant Boebert sent Lesbian Dance Theory viral using her go-to tactic of combining derisory mention of US President Joe Biden with ridicule of the queer communities.

“Joe Biden is robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in Lesbian Dance Theory.”

In recent years, far-right social media trolls rebranded an old trope about Liberal university degrees in basket-weaving as ‘Lesbian Dance Theory’.

They use the term as an umbrella term for arts, social welfare and communication technology degrees among others.

But they stay quiet about the innumerable courses American tertiary institutions offer on religion — even theology and sexuality. God only knows what students study in those courses

Perhaps ’50 ways to spice up sex in missionary position under the sheets with the lights out’.*

*Only available to students in a God-ordained heterosexual marriage.

Finding a Lesbian Dance Theory teacher

Before publishing, I asked a lesbian friend about my thoughts on lesbian singers compelling us to dance.

“We’re not all glamourous songstresses,” she told me, “Some of us are everyday, garden-variety lesbians who couldn’t possibly rock a pair of high-heels in a dance video. We have our own dance moves.”

And here is an instruction video in those moves. Anyone can try. I’m not a lesbian and it’s a miserable rainy day where I am. But I’m up out of my chair right now doing ‘the softball pitch’ from the Rosie O’Donnell College of Fine Arts.

Don’tcha wanna dance, say you wanna dance…

