Launceston Examiner prints front page apology for fake trans incident letter

The Examiner Newspaper has printed a front-page apology for publishing an anti-trans letter to the editor that was later found to be fabricated.

The Examiner, the second-largest newspaper in Tasmania, published the letter under the headline “Girls getting changed, then in walks a man”.

The letter detailed a supposed incident in which a man had started to undress in front of children in the female change rooms at the Launceston aquatic centre.

The writer stated that the man was forcibly removed by another patron.

They further alleged that staff shrugged off the incident because the person identified as female.

A clarification published by editor Mark Westfield the following day confirmed that the incident had not been verified prior to publication.

“I have to trust my readers. 99.99 per cent of letters I’m pretty confident are correct,” he wrote

“I spoke to the writer. I think she made it up.

“She wasn’t very convincing. I asked her what happened, to give me some detail, a time, date, but she wouldn’t.”

Despite this, the letter quickly gained traction with trans-exclusionary groups online.

‘We got it wrong, and we’re sorry’

More than two weeks after the letter was published, The Examiner published a front-page apology.

In the apology, the newspaper stated that the letter had been published without verification.

It added that this “fell short of the standards we should meet”.

It also acknowledged that the clarification also fell short and “offered an excuse when it should have offered an apology”.

The newspaper concluded by apologising “unreservedly” to the transgender and gender-diverse communities.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rose Boccalatte welcomed the apology.

“We thank the Examiner for fulsomely apologising for the fake, transphobic letter it published and for the hurt that letter caused,” she said.

“At a time when many trans and gender diverse people feel overwhelmed by the noisy minority who vilify us and seek to roll back our rights, this apology comes as a welcome show of support and respect.

“I can’t speak for every trans and gender diverse Tasmanian but I, for one, accept the apology and look forward to working with the Examiner to foster a more inclusive Tasmania for all LGBTIQA+ people.”

Mr Westfield has ‘parted ways’ with The Examiner in the wake of the publication of the letter and the retraction.

