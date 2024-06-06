VIC

Latrobe City councillor suspended for refusing to apologise for anti-trans tweets

Latrobe City Councillor Melissa Ferguson has been suspended for 30-days for failing to apologise for a series of anti-trans tweets.

In 2023, fellow councillor Tracie Lund filed a complaint again Ferguson after she posted a series of tweets.

The tweets published by Cr Ferguson included: “trans people in general are predators, perpetrating perversion and abuse, and preying on children” and others that suggested children were being groomed or pushed into transitioning by pedophiles and “big business”.

The Victorian government’s Principal Councillor Conduct Registrar appointed Meredith Gibbs as an independent arbiter to review the complaint.

Dr Gibbs found that Cr Ferguson had breached the Councillor Code of Conduct.

As a result, Dr Gibbs directed Cr Ferguson to apologise within the chamber, however Cr Ferguson read out a statement that did not include the word “sorry”.

She was also directed to undertake diversity training but did not comply.

As a result, this week the Councillor Conduct Panel found Cr Ferguson had engaged in serious misconduct.

Cr Ferguson has been suspended as a Latrobe city councillor for 30-days, but in a post to her Facebook page vowed to return. The post was accompanied by an Andra Day cover of Alicia Keys’ Rise Up.

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

