Latest ‘Sims 4’ update adds top surgery scars, binders

The Sims 4 has released a free update that adds top surgery scars, binders, and shapewear to the Sims universe.

In addition to improved trans inclusivity, the update also included a range of medical aids.

The update comes as part of a move by The Sims creators to implement more LGBTQIA+ inclusive options.

In a 2021 Sims 4 update, an update allowed players to customise three aspects of their Sims’ orientations: what genders their Sim is romantically attracted to, if their Sim might be interested in exploring attraction to other genders, and what genders their Sim is sexually attracted to.

For players, the inclusion of gender-affirming items such as binders and shapewear is yet another way to explore their sim’s identity.

“We have so much new stuff with this release and we can’t wait to dive in and tell you about it,” EA wrote in a statement.

“While we have added a few new assets, these are purely visual and don’t add new gameplay functionality.”

Online, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the latest update.

THE SIMS 4 IS HAVING A TRANS UPDATE!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/X9k0qFTvfV — ✨ DANIEL ✨ (@lgbtvelour) January 31, 2023

Binders, top surgery scars, hearing aids and glucose monitors? This is the best update since we could have feminine clothing on masculine frame and vice versa — I am the Sombra that boops in the night🏳️‍🌈 (@Ery_Max) January 31, 2023

the sims said “forget about supporting a terf by buying hogwarts legacy, just download our trans inclusive game for free” lmao https://t.co/BdgsQ6h7JL — wes 🏳️‍🌈 (@mudkip420swag) February 1, 2023

There’s a bunch of terfs learning about what the hell The Sims is so they can get outraged https://t.co/oIzloZCNaU — Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) February 1, 2023

