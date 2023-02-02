News

Latest ‘Sims 4’ update adds top surgery scars, binders

Sarah Davison
SIms 4 Trans
Images: Sims/Twitter

The Sims 4 has released a free update that adds top surgery scars, binders, and shapewear to the Sims universe. 

In addition to improved trans inclusivity, the update also included a range of medical aids.

The update comes as part of a move by The Sims creators to implement more LGBTQIA+ inclusive options.

In a 2021 Sims 4 update, an update allowed players to customise three aspects of their Sims’ orientations: what genders their Sim is romantically attracted to, if their Sim might be interested in exploring attraction to other genders, and what genders their Sim is sexually attracted to.

For players, the inclusion of gender-affirming items such as binders and shapewear is yet another way to explore their sim’s identity.

“We have so much new stuff with this release and we can’t wait to dive in and tell you about it,” EA wrote in a statement.

“While we have added a few new assets, these are purely visual and don’t add new gameplay functionality.”

Online, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the latest update.

For the latest lesbiangaybisexualtransgenderintersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

 

 

 

 

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Transgender woman Dianne on Better Date Than Never on ABC
Trans woman Dianne looks for soulmate on Better Date Than Never
Gay man Charles in Better Date Than Never
Gay man goes on his first date in ABC’s Better Date Than Never
Kellie-Jay Keen and Greens LGBTIQA+ spokesperson Stephen Bates
Cancel anti-trans activist’s visa, Greens MP Stephen Bates says
Charles from ABC dating series Better Date Than Never
Better Date Than Never sends queer Aussies on first ever dates
boxing wbc
Boxing’s trans ‘inclusion’ actually cynical exploitation
Western Australian Premier Mark Mcgowan government announces transgender reforms
WA government promises reform after trans folk stuck in legal limbo