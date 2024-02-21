Last Naked Man Festival after 1000 year history

Participants have girded their loins in a fundoshi for the last time as Japan’s Somin-sai or naked man festival comes to an end after a 1,000 year history.

The Somin-sai festival is one of three Hadaka Matsuri or nakled man festivals held in Japan annually. Despite freezing winter temperatures, thousands of men stripped every year and washed in the frigid waters of the Yamauchigawa River in preparation for the ceremony.

They then dressed in a white loincloth known as a fundoshi and wrestled one another for lucky talismans. (Those interested in how to properly secure a fundoshi as an undergarment will benefit from a Google search, perhaps incorporating the word ‘porn’.😉)

Traditionally a celebration of good harvests, prosperity, good health and fertility, in recent years, the naked men festivals also attracted tourists. Japanese media reported that an estimated 3,000 visitors attended this year’s final event.

Festival organisers blamed the failure of the event on Japan’s aging population. They said they struggled to find young participants willing to strip naked and wade into the freezing waters.

However, the other two annual Hadaka Matsuri Naked Man festivals will go ahead.

The Owari Ōkunitama Shrine festival occurs annually on May 6. But it’s too late for the Saidai-ji Eyo Hadaka Matsuri festival this year. It happened just a week ago, with 9,000 men participating. There’s always next year.

Also in 2024, don’t forget the Festival of the Steel Phallus featuring dicks of every shape, size, colour, texture and taste – the first Sunday of April.

