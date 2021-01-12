Amy Schulkins: Last known photo of missing Caboolture mum

Queensland Police have released the last known photo of missing Caboolture mum Amy Schulkins, almost two weeks after she disappeared.

The 36-year-old’s family reported her missing from a John Street residence in Caboolture South address on December 30, 2020. However authorities have found no trace of the mum of five since.

CCTV captured her in her white Nissan Patrol at Caboolture, north of Brisbane, just before midnight on December 30.

The vehicle, with Queensland registration 257 VTN, was spotted heading towards the Bruce Highway.

Police said Amy visited a Morayfield Road address in Burpengary after leaving John Street that night.

However despite a number of reports there have been no confirmed sightings of her since.

Police and Amy’s family hold concerns for the 36-year-old’s welfare, after baffled detective said she appears to have “vanished off the face of the earth”.

Caboolture Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Richard Curran said investigators are searching the Bribie Island and Ningi area this week.

Thousands join Facebook group searching for Amy Schulkins

Amy Schulkins, who has a wife and children, is caucasian, about 160cm tall and of a larger build with spiky brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing sleepwear, including boxers and a white singlet, when last seen.

Amy has a large distinctive sleeve tattoo on her arm of a woman’s silhouette against a sunset.

Thousands have joined a Facebook group to coordinate searches of local areas to find Amy.

Her sister-in-law Hayley Sharpe told the Courier-Mail last week the family shared a Christmas “like any other” together before Amy’s disappearance just days later.

Sharpe said the family is now “really, really worried for Amy” and if she is “taking some time out”, urged Amy to make contact.

Police urge anyone who has seen Amy or has further information about her whereabouts to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or use the online form.

