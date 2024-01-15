Last King of the Cross is coming to Oxford Street

Lincoln Younes stars as John Ibrahim in Last King of the Cross. Photo: Helium Pictures

Season two of the hit Paramount+ crime drama Last King of the Cross has begun filming around Sydney and will focus on Sydney’s gay scene and Oxford Street in the early 2000s with a plot line that will have John Ibrahim butting heads with a gay crime boss.

According to a statement by the show’s producers, season two will focus on John Ibrahim setting his sights on “capturing a new kingdom – the glittering prize of Oxford Street, Sydney’s nightclub empire.”

“With it, comes all new challenges and enemies. John is thrown into a struggle for power with the reigning queen of Oxford Street, Ray Kinnock, who is determined to either keep John out, or take him down, while facing the relentless scrutiny of newly promoted Senior Sergeant Liz Doyle and her new taskforce.”

Last King of the Cross is based on John Ibrahim’s 2017 memoir of the same name but takes a fair amount of creative licence in adapting the story for television.

Tim Roth played series one antagonist Ezra Shipman who was loosely based on real Kings Cross identity George Freeman who died in 1990.

Ray Kinnock appears to be a wholly fictional character, but in real life John Ibrahim did buy the DCM (Don’t Cry Mama) night club in the early 2000s as well as seven other clubs along Oxford Street and the second series will focus on that expansion of his business empire outside King Cross 18 months after the events of of the first season.

Transgender actress Janet Anderson’s character of Simone who featured in the plot of season one is also returning for season two and the show put out a call for members of the Sydney LGBTQIA+ community to work as extras on the show in late December.

SVP Content & Programming, Paramount ANZ, Daniel Monaghan said in a statement, “After the phenomenal success of the first season, we’re excited to kick off filming for Last King of The Cross.”

“The second season promises to captivate audiences with a gripping tale of power, loyalty, and the evolving dynamics of Kings Cross with all new challenges on Oxford Street. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride as we delve deeper into these intricate, decadent and dangerous worlds.”

Helium Pictures’ Mark Fennessy said, “We’re super excited to continue the story of Last King of The Cross – bringing more extreme and fascinating untold stories of John Ibrahim and his family.”

“Season 2 will surprise and thrill our audience in unexpected ways as we enter the seductive, dangerous, and ecstasy-fuelled world of the early 2000’s.

“Last King of The Cross promises to once again push the boundaries, showcasing the evolution of our characters against the backdrop of Sydney’s gritty and glamorous nightlife scene where power, sex, crime, and business intersect.”

Lincoln Younes and Claude Jabbour return as brothers John and Sam Ibrahim, while audiences will be introduced to the characters of John’s younger brothers Michael Ibrahim, played by digital creator Dave Hoey (Granny Flat Comedy), and Fadi, played by newcomer Alex Kaan.

Also returning are the characters of Detective Liz Doyle (Tess Haubrich), Big Tony (Matt Nable) and Tongan Sam (Uli Latukefu).

