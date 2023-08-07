‘Last hurrah’: Comic Bella Green’s funeral planned for Melbourne

Melbourne sex worker turned comedian Bella Green’s funeral service will be held in North Fitzroy on Friday (August 11) and live-streamed online.

The Perth-born comedian developed a successful stand-up career drawing on her experiences as a sex worker in Sydney and Melbourne. She published a memoir, Happy Endings, in 2021.

Bella’s friends announced the “proud sex worker, comedian, author, and cherished friend” sadly died on July 25 at age 38, sparking an outpouring of grief from sex workers and LGBTQIA+ communities in Victoria.

Her loved ones confirmed the comic’s funeral service is on Friday afternoon (August 11) in North Fitzroy. Bella’s “last hurrah” will also be live-streamed online on Friday.

A GoFundMe page set up by Bella’s chosen family has exceeded a goal of $35,000 in donations for the service.

“The significance of her memorial service has grown beyond what we could imagine,” her loved ones wrote in an update.

“We initially anticipated a small service, but it’s become clear that Bella was special to so many people. She was an important member of many communities.”

Bella also left behind her two beloved cats, Sunshine and Dandelion, both now in friends’ care.

A fundraiser is being run by her close friends and chosen family to help fund a fitting memorial and send-off to Bella and to ensure that her beloved cats continue to receive the care they deserve. You can contribute via this link: https://t.co/dhM8g3mNVD — Scarlet Alliance (@scarletalliance) August 1, 2023

Bella Green was ‘awe-inspiring’ friend

After Bella’s death, her friends mourned the “writer, comedian, massive hooker, public toilet aficionado, and deeply cherished friend”.

“Bella leaves behind a large community of grievers whose lives were impacted by all that she was and all that she created,” the page read.

“And certainly, somewhere, a few tearful johns who will never, ever forget that blowie.”

The online fundraiser was also filled with tributes to Bella Green after her death.

“I’ll always cherish my friendship with Bella. She was awe-inspiring and I’m so grateful that she was a part of my life,” one person wrote.

“Your fierce independence gave me the courage to find my own,” another wrote.

“The world got a little more boring, a little less bright,” a further tribute read.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.