Last days for artists to join new queer festival Melt Open

There’s still time for artists and producers to sign up for Brisbane’s new open-access queer art and culture festival Melt Open.

The event is a spinoff of Brisbane Powerhouse’s annual Melt Festival, which has run at the venue since 2015.

Later this year, Melt Open will bring many more events to many more venues across the city from October 23 to November 10, 2024.

Artists, companies, producers and community groups have two weeks left to register their events for the festival online, before the May 1 deadline.

Melt Open will host a lineup of events, performances and exhibitions that appeal to LGBTQIA+ audiences.

Over a dozen venues have also registered to host events during the festival.

Find out more and register through the Melt Open website.

Melt Open to launch new River Pride Parade

During the festival, the city’s new River Pride Parade will see a flotilla of loud and proud watercraft fly the rainbow flag on the Brisbane River.

On November 9, vessels of all shapes and sizes can join the inaugural River Pride Parade. Melt Open’s own Queen of the River, ambassador Courtney Act, will lead the journey from William Jolly Bridge to Brisbane Powerhouse.

Register your own boat or join a boat in the River Pride Parade until June 30 through the Melt Open website.

Spencer Tunick planning nude art installation on Story Bridge

For Melt Open, artist Spencer Tunick will invite people to join a huge nude art installation on the Story Bridge in Brisbane.

The New York artist is renowned for his signature artworks depicting the nude figure in public. Since 1992, Spencer has organised over 100 installations featuring dozens, hundreds or thousands of naked volunteers.

In November last year, 150 locals bared all on the Brisbane River to create Spencer’s artwork TIDE (below). It was his first artwork in Brisbane.

This year, on October 27, Spencer will do it again, closing Brisbane’s Story Bridge and photographing thousands of volunteers nude in a new live art installation.

There’s no limitations on the number of participants on the bridge. You can register to join until October 20 at meltopen.org.

