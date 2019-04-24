Last chance to nominate your community heroes for the Queens Ball Awards

There are just a few days left to nominate your community heroes for an honour at this year’s 59th annual Queens Ball Awards.
The long-running event will return to the Brisbane City Hall in June, and seventeen community awards are on offer this year’s ceremony, with nominations closing this Friday (April 26).
The Brisbane Pride Festival committee are encouraging everyone to submit their votes “for individuals, groups and organisations within our community who work hard to represent, assist, support and entertain” the local LGBTIQ community each year.
To submit your nominations, visit the Brisbane Pride Festival website here.
The committee asks those submitting nominations to include information about all chosen nominees and why they deserve to be recognised with a Queens Ball Award.
An independent committee comprising two members of the Brisbane Pride Festival Board and two members of Brisbane’s LGBTIQ community will select the finalists.
Public voting for finalists will open in the next few weeks after the close of nominations.
All seventeen awards will be presented at the 59th Annual Queens Ball Awards, held at Brisbane City Hall on Saturday June 15. Tickets will go on sale soon.
See the full list of this year’s Queens Ball Awards below:
Activist of the Year
Adult venu of the Year
Ally of the Year
Annual Event of the Year
Artist of the Year
Community Social Group of the Year
Community Sporting Group of the Year
Community Support Group of the Year
DJ of the Year
Drag Performer of the Year
First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award
Licensed Venue of the Year
Lifetime Achievement Award
Performer of the Year
Regular Event of the Year
Volunteer of the Year
Young Achievement Award
QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.