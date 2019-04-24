Last chance to nominate your community heroes for the Queens Ball Awards

There are just a few days left to nominate your community heroes for an honour at this year’s 59th annual Queens Ball Awards.

The long-running event will return to the Brisbane City Hall in June, and seventeen community awards are on offer this year’s ceremony, with nominations closing this Friday (April 26).

The Brisbane Pride Festival committee are encouraging everyone to submit their votes “for individuals, groups and organisations within our community who work hard to represent, assist, support and entertain” the local LGBTIQ community each year.

To submit your nominations, visit the Brisbane Pride Festival website here.

The committee asks those submitting nominations to include information about all chosen nominees and why they deserve to be recognised with a Queens Ball Award.

An independent committee comprising two members of the Brisbane Pride Festival Board and two members of Brisbane’s LGBTIQ community will select the finalists.

Public voting for finalists will open in the next few weeks after the close of nominations.

All seventeen awards will be presented at the 59th Annual Queens Ball Awards, held at Brisbane City Hall on Saturday June 15. Tickets will go on sale soon.

See the full list of this year’s Queens Ball Awards below:

Activist of the Year

Adult venu of the Year

Ally of the Year

Annual Event of the Year

Artist of the Year

Community Social Group of the Year

Community Sporting Group of the Year

Community Support Group of the Year

DJ of the Year

Drag Performer of the Year

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award

Licensed Venue of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Performer of the Year

Regular Event of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Young Achievement Award

